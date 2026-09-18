Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced that her faction would support the Congress in the upcoming Nandigram Assembly bypoll and in Assam, hours after her party's candidate Sanchita Pradhan Dey withdrew her nomination from the seat.
“We are extending our support to Congress in Nandigram and in Assam. We are doing this for the greater interest of the nation,” Banerjee said at a press conference.
The development came on the same day that the Election Commission assigned new names and symbols to the two rival factions of the Trinamool Congress. The Mamata Banerjee-led group was allotted the name Mamata All India Trinamool Congress and the Football Player symbol, while the rival faction led by Arup Roy was given the name Democratic Trinamool Congress and the Envelope symbol. The original party name and its traditional symbol were frozen for the upcoming bypolls.
Sanchita Pradhan Dey, who had been named the Mamata faction's candidate for Nandigram earlier this month, withdrew her nomination on Friday. The withdrawal leaves the Mamata faction without a candidate in the constituency ahead of the October 6 bypoll.
Asked whether Pradhan withdrew because the party had decided to back Congress, Banerjee said that was not the reason.
“No, that is not the case. We had already decided to support the Congress because they have a good candidate,” she said.
Congress has fielded Milan Pradhan from Nandigram, while the CPI has nominated Shanti Gopal Giri. The BJP has fielded Hasirani Rath.
Banerjee also said her party would support Congress in the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election in Assam, adding that the Mamata faction would not contest there.
“We want solidarity in INDIA Alliance,” she said, while also stating that her party wanted the BJP to leave government at the national level.
Reacting to the Election Commission's decision on the party's name and symbol, Banerjee said she would continue with the organisation she had built.
“They do not know that I cannot leave All India Trinamool Congress. It will always be with me until I leave this world,” she said.
Calling the developments a “dirty game”, Banerjee added, “Absolutely dirty game, but we are also ready to fight it out.”
The Election Commission's interim decision followed a dispute between the two rival factions over the party's identity and election symbol. The Mamata-led faction has now been allotted the name Mamata All India Trinamool Congress, while the rival group has been named Democratic Trinamool Congress. Both have been recognised as political parties in West Bengal, Meghalaya and Tripura.
Banerjee also accused the BJP of undermining democratic institutions and alleged irregularities in elections in several states.
“It is a matter of great sadness. They looted in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Bengal,” she said, referring to what she called “vote theft”.
She described the BJP as the ‘Jhootha BJP Party’, a ‘Jumla Party’ and alleged that its actions were aimed at weakening democracy, the Constitution and the education system.
“Even journalists are not spared; if someone speaks out against them, they are arrested. Before us, Uddhav Thackeray faced the same thing,” she said.
Banerjee also criticised what she described as the use of constitutional institutions for political purposes.
“We don't disrespect the Constitutional Chair, but we feel today is a black day in our democratic history,” she said. “What is happening in our country is very unfortunate, unconstitutional, illegal, undemocratic and a totally biased vendetta to satisfy the ego of a political party.”
She added, “They had said beforehand, ‘naam bhi rakhne doonga, nishaan bhi nahi rakhne doonga.’ Who are these people? They are in power today; they might not be in power tomorrow. They should understand their limitations.”
The Nandigram seat fell vacant after Suvendu Adhikari, who won both Nandigram and Bhabanipur in the 2026 Assembly election, chose to retain Bhabanipur. The Rejinagar seat became vacant following the resignation of Aam Janata Unnayan Party founder Humayun Kabir.
The Mamata-led faction had earlier named Sanchita Pradhan Dey for Nandigram and Rabiul Alam Chowdhury for Rejinagar.
In Rejinagar, the Mamata faction continues to field Rabiul Alam Chowdhury. Congress has nominated Mohd Abdullahil Kafi, while the CPI(M) has fielded Advocate Sayeed Asad Ali.
Polling for the Nandigram and Rejinagar by-elections is scheduled for October 6, with counting on October 9.
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