The development came on the same day that the Election Commission assigned new names and symbols to the two rival factions of the Trinamool Congress. The Mamata Banerjee-led group was allotted the name Mamata All India Trinamool Congress and the Football Player symbol, while the rival faction led by Arup Roy was given the name Democratic Trinamool Congress and the Envelope symbol. The original party name and its traditional symbol were frozen for the upcoming bypolls.