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'We'll extend our support to Congress': Mamata Banerjee after Nandigram candidate withdraws

Mamata Banerjee’s faction will back Congress in the Nandigram bypoll after candidate Sanchita Pradhan Dey withdrew her nomination. The development came on the same day that the Election Commission assigned new names and symbols to the two rival factions of the Trinamool Congress. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 05:01 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 05:01 PM IST
'We'll extend our support to Congress': Mamata Banerjee after Nandigram candidate withdraws
Image Credit: Former Chief Minister of West Bengal (Photo Credit: ANI)

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