Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he is worried at recent attempts to attack mosques and religious places in India, described these as part of "well-planned conspiracy" to break the backbone of the religious community. Abdullah has also criticized the attacks of his countrymen on the recent incidents, terming this a direct threat to the religious freedom in the county. "By attacking our mosques, shrines, and how we practice our religion you are harming us," Abdullah said while talking to reporters from the 42nd-anniversary ceremony of SKIMS.

"This is not the India that Jammu and Kashmir used to be a part of. This is not the India our founding fathers dreamed of," he said, emphasizing how it has deviated from the embracing idea of the nation's founders.

He was also opposed to the concept of "appeasement" that is being talked about in the political field nowadays. He said that Muslims need no special treatment, but they should not be dealt with differently or attacked. He was saying this because of increasing violence and religious site vandalism all over the country.

Chief Minister strongly renewed his demand for restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, a promise made first by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during parliamentary polls and then during the assembly polls. "People have come out in large numbers to vote in recent elections, and the commitment shown to the cause has to be met," said Abdullah while reiterating the need to respect commitments made to people of this region.

He spoke about the current survey of mosques and shrines that is taking place all over India, which has alarmed many communities. "Our Constitution guarantees the right to live freely, no matter what religion someone has or if they do not follow any religion," he said. "This important idea of secularism must be respected." He also criticized what he called "systematic efforts to weaken this belief," calling these actions "unacceptable."

Abdullah also emphasized the need for the state’s restoration of status and the honoring of promises made to its people. Omar was Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 42nd foundation day of the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS).