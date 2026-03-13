West Asia war: Government issues urgent warning over fake news and war visuals

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Thursday appealed to social media users to refrain from sharing misinformation or fake news and to circulate only verified content.

In a post on X, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Joint Secretary C Senthil Rajan has advised television channels to avoid repeatedly broadcasting the same visuals. Rajan also stressed the importance of ensuring that any footage used is clearly marked with accurate dates and timestamps.

(This is a developing story.)