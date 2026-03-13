Advertisement
WEST ASIA WAR

West Asia war: Government issues urgent warning over fake news and war visuals

 Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Joint Secretary C Senthil Rajan has advised television channels to avoid repeatedly broadcasting the same visuals. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Mar 13, 2026, 11:03 AM IST|Source: Bureau
West Asia war: Government issues urgent warning over fake news and war visualsVisual of explosions at Basij bases in Iran on March 12. (Photo source: X/@T59544082)

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Thursday appealed to social media users to refrain from sharing misinformation or fake news and to circulate only verified content.

In a post on X,  Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Joint Secretary C Senthil Rajan has advised television channels to avoid repeatedly broadcasting the same visuals. Rajan also stressed the importance of ensuring that any footage used is clearly marked with accurate dates and timestamps.

"Joint Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, C. Senthil Rajan appealed to social media users to refrain from spreading misinformation and fake news, and to share only verified content. He also urged TV channels to avoid repeatedly airing the same visuals and ensure that any visuals used are properly date and timestamped," Ministry said in a post on X. 

(This is a developing story.)

