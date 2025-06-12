West Bengal: 4 Arrested In Connection With Clashes In Rabindranagar

West Bengal Police have arrested four people in connection with a clash between two groups over the opening of a shop in South 24 Parganas.

The clash took place in Rabindranagar in South 24 Parganas on Wednesday. Eight policemen, including a woman constable, were injured in the clash. The mob attacked the police when a team of officers reached the spot to deal with the situation.

“They came in hundreds and were indiscriminately pelting stones and glass bottles. We were few in number. Many police personnel were injured. A brick hit my head,” Hindustan Times quoted a lady police constable as saying.

Prohibitory orders were imposed under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Security Code (BNSS) following the incident.

“Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS have been issued. A few police personnel, including an IPS officer, sustained injuries after a mob pelted stones and bricks. Police had to resort to lathi charge and fire tear gas shells to disperse the mob,” Hindustan Times quoted a senior officer as saying.

Security has been heightened in the area after the incident. Meanwhile, police are conducting raids to arrest the person involved in the attack on police personnel.

“The situation is now under control. Raids are going on to arrest those who attacked police personnel,” Hindustan Times quoted an officer as saying.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell chief Amit Malviya has claimed that the violence in Rabindranagar erupted over an illegal attempt to build a shop in front of a Shiva temple in the area.

“In Ward No. 7 of Maheshtala Municipality (Metiabruz Assembly), an illegal attempt was made to construct shops right in front of a Shiv temple near Rabindranagar Police Station. When local Hindu residents objected and built a small Tulsi Mandir instead, mobs launched violent attacks on Hindu homes and temples,” Malviya said on X.

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim condemned the incident, saying violence will not be tolerated and said strict action will be taken against the culprits behind the incident.

“Violence won’t be tolerated. Police are doing their job. People of all religions live here peacefully. I am not bothered by what the BJP is saying. They incite communal violence. Strict actions will be taken against those who take law in their own hands,” Hindustan Times quoted Hakim as saying.

West Bengal Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said his party will hold a protest in the ongoing assembly session on Thursday over the incident.