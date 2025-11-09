West Bengal: 4-Year-Old Girl Raped While Sleeping Beside Grandmother; BJP Reacts

In a devastating incident, a four-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Tarakeshwar in West Bengal’s Hooghly district. The minor, who belongs to the Banjara community, was sleeping beside her grandmother under a mosquito net near a railway shed when the horror happened, NDTV reported.

According to the police, the perpetrator allegedly cut through the mosquito net and carried the minor away while she was asleep. The family reported her missing, and she was later found the next afternoon near the Tarakeshwar railway high drain. The minor was rushed to Tarakeshwar Gramin Hospital. Doctors at the hospital confirmed that she is in a critical condition.

Police said an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the law, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A probe has been launched to identify and arrest the perpetrator. Authorities have assured that strict action will be taken once the accused is caught.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

(Also Read: Coimbatore College Student Gangrape Case: 3 Arrested, Accused Shot In Leg During Police Encounter)

The incident has sparked widespread anger and outrage among residents of Kolkata and oppositions. Locals have expressed shock over the brutality of the crime and demanded swift justice for the victim.

Opposition Criticises TMC

Political reactions have also been shared after the news of the incident became viral on social media. Suvendu Adhikari, BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, strongly criticised the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government. He accused the state administration of failing to maintain law and order and alleged that the police were attempting to shield the government’s image. Adhikari described the incident as a reflection of what he called a “free-for-all regime” under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

He further questioned the role of the police in Tarakeshwar, saying they had forgotten their oath to uphold the law. In his statement, Adhikari called Mamata Banerjee a “failed Chief Minister” and demanded accountability from the state government.

“This is the True Face of Mamata Banerjee’s free-for-all regime. A child’s life is shattered, yet the Police are shielding the State’s Fake Law & Order Image, by suppressing the truth. Are they Police Officers or Mamata Banerjee's sycophants? Seems like Tarkeshwar Police have forgotten their Oath to uphold the Law. Mamata Banerjee, you are a Failed Chief Minister”, the BJP leader wrote on X (formerly twitter).