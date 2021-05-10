Mamata Banerjee's cabinet to take oath today, who all are included, check full list here

New Delhi: A week after the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) won a comfortable majority in West Bengal, the party's ministers will take oath at the Raj Bhawan in Kolkata today (May 10, 2021).

A total of 43 ministers will be sworn in including 24 cabinet ministers and 19 ministers of state.

Veteran leaders such as Subrata Mukherjee, Partha Chatterjee, Firhad Hakim, Jyoti Priya Mallick, Moloy Ghatak, Aroop Biswas, Dr Shashi Panja and Javed Ahmed Khan will be made cabinet ministers.

New faces in the council of ministers will have former West Bengal Ranji skipper Manoj Tiwary, IPS officer Humayun Kabir and Siuli Saha. Kabir will be among 10 persons who will become ministers of state (independent charge), and Tiwari along with Saha will take oath as ministers of state.





Mamata Banerjee, who took oath as the West Bengal Chief Minister for the third time on May 5, is also likely to hold the first Cabinet meeting today after the swearing-in ceremony.

The TMC won 213 seats in the just concluded state assembly elections, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) garnered 77 seats in the 294-seat state assembly.

Earlier on Sunday, the Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar sanctioned the prosecution of four TMC leaders — all of them ministers during the time of the alleged commission of a crime that came to light in the purported Narada sting tapes.

As per a Raj Bhavan official the decision to accord the sanctions against Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee was taken after a request was filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The Narada sting tapes which were made public before the West Bengal 2016 assembly elections claimed to have been shot in 2014. In the video, ministers, MPs and MLAs were allegedly seen receiving money from representatives of a fictitious company in lieu of promised favours.

