West Bengal appoints nodal officers in 4 districts with maximum COVID-19 cases

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Monday (July 13) appointed four senior IAS officers as Nodal officers in four districts which have reported maximum cases of coronavirus COVID-19.

The four districts that have reported the highest number of cases are — Kolkata, Howrah, South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas districts of the state.

"In the revision of earlier communication, the following officers shall henceforth be the Nodal Officers for supervising and coordinating different activities to control and combat the spread of COVID-19 in the below-mentioned districts.

Alapan Bandyopadhyay: Kolkata

Naveen Prakash: South 24 Parganas

Manoj Pant: North 24 Parganas

Rajesh Pandey: Howrah

As per the Union Health Ministry, West Bengal has 30,013 confirmed COVID-19 cases. These include 10,500 active cases and 18,581 cured and discharged patients. So far, 932 deaths have been reported due to the disease in the state.