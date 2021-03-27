West Bengal, Assam Assembly elections: Here’s how to locate polling booth near you

New Delhi: The first phase of voting is underway for West Bengal and Assam assembly elections 2021 with over 1.54 crore registered voters having a chance to exercise their right to vote. The Election Commission (EC) over the years has realised the requirements of the citizens and has made several arrangements to make the polling process hassle free for them.

The commission also takes initiative of running numerous awareness programmes to educate the voters of the requirement and process. The polling booths being completely electronic is a cause of worry and can be daunting for many first-time voters in marginal areas.

Another cause of worry for the voters is the method to locate the polling station near them. In many areas the eligible citizens don’t cast their votes because they are not aware of the polling station near them and finding one might seem as a big task, well not anymore.

The Election Commission has made now it easy for the voters to locate the polling booth near them. To locate your polling booth, voters can either download the Voter Helpline App developed by the EC or call on the voter helpline number.

The voter helpline number 1950 will also help voters locate polling booths near them. You can call this number after adding the STD code (011 in this case) or get the details by sending an SMS to 1950 with <ECIP011> space <YourEPICNo>.

Additionally, the electoral roll will also reveal the exact address, Google location and photographs of the polling booths.

In West Bengal, voting will be held for 30 seats while in Assam over 47 seats are going to polls in the first phase of assembly elections.

