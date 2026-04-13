West Bengal Assembly Election: Inclusion of names of all eligible voters is essential for democratic process, says TMC's Sofia Khan

Kolkata: The upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal are going to be held in two phases. The final list of voter lists was recently released by the Election Commission, after which the debate in political circles has intensified. During the judicial process completed under the supervision of the Supreme Court, the data of the commission shows that in about 15% of the 293 assembly seats, the names of voters have been removed from the list by more than the margin of victory in the 2021 elections.

Speaking in detail on the same issue, social activist and Trinamool Congress leader Sofia Khan said that the removal of a large number of names from the voter list can affect the election results, especially in those seats where the margin of victory has been less in the past. She said that the Dhanhta seat was not included in this analysis because the result was announced through ballot voting in addition to EVMs, while the current process takes into account EVM voters.

According to Sofia Khan, there are 44 assembly seats where the names of voters have been removed more than the margin of victory in the last elections. Of these, 24 seats were won by the Trinamool Congress and 20 by the BJP in 2021. She said that most of the affected seats are located in Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman and Nadia districts, where five seats are included. In addition, four and three seats are in North 24 Parganas and Paschim Medinipur, while three seats are included in Cooch Behar, South Dinajpur and Murshidabad.

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Referring to Samsirganj in Murshidabad, Sofia Khan said that more than 74,000 names of voters were deleted here, while in 2021, the Trinamool Congress had won by a margin of about 26,000 votes. Similarly, in Balrampur in Purulia, where the BJP had won by just 273 votes, this time more than 1,000 names of voters have been removed from the list.

She added that the Matua majority seats of Gaighata and Bagda in North 24 Parganas are also included in this list. Gaighata was won by 9,603 votes last time, while this time the names of about 19,000 voters have been removed. Similarly, in Bagda, more names of voters have been removed than the margin of victory.

Sofia Khan said that political parties are especially focusing on those seats where the margin of victory and defeat has been less. She claimed that the Trinamool Congress has set an internal target of 250 seats and has been working on the election strategy at a rapid pace for the last few months.

She stressed that transparency of the voter list and inclusion of names of all eligible voters is essential for the democratic process, so as to ensure true representation of the people.