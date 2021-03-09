West Bengal assembly elections 2021: Mamata Banerjee to file her nomination from Nandigram on March 10

Kolkata: The political environment in West Bengal is heating fast as the state assembly election is approaching. The state has been seeing rallies of the prominent political leaders of the country since past week.

In the latest developments, the ruling party leader and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced that she will file her nomination for the Nandigram assembly constituency seat on March 10 (Wednesday). The TMC leader will be reaching Nandigram on March 9 and will file her nomination from Haldia on March 10.

The CM Mamata Banerjee, while making the announcement of the TMC candidates list, said, "I am going to Nandigram on 9th March. On 10th March, I will file the nomination at Haldia."

Earlier, soon after CM Mamata banerjee had announced her candidature from Nandigram, BJP had placed Mamata’s former aide Suvendu Adhikari against her.

While addressing a rally in Nandigram, Mamata said, "I want to request Subrata Bakshi (TMC general secretary), it is my wish, I will not neglect Bhabanipur, I will give a good candidate but I want my name in Nandigram. Due to my love for Nandigram, I could not control my emotions".

Meanwhile, TMC on Friday had announced the candidates' list of 291 names for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections.

Live TV