West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: 7 key candidates and constituencies in first phase of voting

West Bengal is all set to go to the polls in two stages, with the first phase falling on 23 April covering 152 seats spread across 16 districts in north Bengal, west Bengal, and parts of south Bengal, including Siliguri, Darjeeling, Cooch Behar, Raiganj, Balurghat, Malda, Murshidabad, Asansol, Bankura, and Baharampur. The remaining constituencies will vote on 29 April, with results across both phases declared on 4 May.

At its core, this election is a straight fight between Mamata Banerjee's incumbent Trinamool Congress and the BJP that has spent five years rebuilding after its 2021 disappointment. Campaigning for the first phase closed today.

Here are the seven contests worth watching most closely.

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Also read: Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: 7 key candidates and their constituencies in 2026 polls

Suvendu Adhikari vs Pabitra Kar - Nandigram

Few rivalries in Bengal politics carry quite the personal charge of Nandigram. Suvendu Adhikari, once a trusted lieutenant of Mamata Banerjee, resigned from the TMC in 2020 and crossed over to the BJP. In 2021, he handed Banerjee one of the most stinging defeats of her career, beating her in Nandigram even as the TMC swept to a 213-seat majority in the 294-member House.

Now the Leader of Opposition, Adhikari, is defending that seat against Pabitra Kar, a former BJP man who was himself once a close aide of Adhikari before defecting to the TMC. The student has turned into an opponent. Adhikari is also contesting from Bhabhanipur, Banerjee's own seat in Kolkata, which votes in the second phase on 29 April.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury vs Subrata Maitra - Baharampur

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is something of a Bengal Congress institution, a five-time MP from Baharampur and former chief of the party's state unit. That record, however, did not spare him the humiliation of losing his Lok Sabha seat in 2024 to TMC's Yusuf Pathan, the former cricketer. Chowdhury now turns to the Assembly, contesting the Baharampur seat against the BJP's Subrata Maitra, the sitting MLA who is seeking to hold on to a constituency currently in BJP hands.

Agnimitra Paul vs Tapas Banerjee - Asansol Dakshin

One of the BJP's most visible women leaders in the state, Agnimitra Paul, joined the party in 2019 and won Asansol Dakshin in 2021, defeating TMC's Saayoni Ghosh. She now faces a stiffer test in Tapas Banerjee, a seasoned TMC hand who held the very same seat from 2011 to 2021 and won from Raniganj in the last election. This is a contest between an incumbent looking to consolidate and a former occupant looking to reclaim.

Dilip Ghosh vs Pradip Sarkar - Kharagpur Sadar

Dilip Ghosh, the former BJP state president and one of the faces of the party's push into Bengal, first won Kharagpur Sadar in 2016. He lost the seat in 2021, when BJP's Hiran Chatterjee narrowly beat TMC's Pradip Sarkar. Ghosh is back on the BJP ticket this time, and so is Sarkar on the TMC's, a man who knows the constituency well, having won it in the 2019 assembly bypoll. It is a rematch with history on both sides.

Also Read: Bengal Elections: How TMC plans to wrest Nandigram from BJP and Suvendu Adhikari - 4-point strategy revealed

Nisith Pramanik vs Sablu Barman - Mathabhanga

Former Union Minister Nisith Pramanik is contesting the Mathabhanga (SC) seat in Cooch Behar district for the BJP, with TMC's Sablu Barman as his principal challenger. CPI(M) has fielded Khagen Chandra Barman in what the Left Front hopes will mark a tentative comeback in north Bengal, while the Congress has put up Kshitendra Nath Barman. Pramanik won from the nearby Dinhata seat in 2021 but later vacated it to retain his Lok Sabha membership, a decision that allowed TMC's Udayan Guha to win the subsequent bypoll.

Humayun Kabir vs Mostafijur Rahaman - Domkal

Humayun Kabir's story is one of the more unusual ones in this election. A former IPS officer and one-time minister in Banerjee's cabinet, he was expelled from the TMC in 2025 after proposing that a Babri Masjid be built in Bengal. He has since launched his own outfit, the Aam Janata Unnayan Party, and is contesting from Domkal in Murshidabad against CPI(M)'s Md Mostafijur Rahaman. The seat was held by TMC's Jafikul Islam in 2021.

Ratna Debnath vs Nirmal Ghosh - Panihati

Perhaps the most emotionally charged contest of this phase. Ratna Debnath is the mother of the young woman doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College two years ago, a case that shook Bengal and sparked nationwide protests. The BJP has fielded her from Panihati in North 24 Parganas, where she faces TMC's Nirmal Ghosh, a veteran who has held the seat for most of the period since 1996. Whatever the result, her presence on the ballot carries a weight that goes well beyond party politics.