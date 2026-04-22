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NewsIndiaWest Bengal assembly elections 2026: 1,478 candidates in fray; EC flags 7,384 booths as super-sensitive
WEST BENGAL ELECTIONS 2026

West Bengal assembly elections 2026: 1,478 candidates in fray; EC flags 7,384 booths as super-sensitive

To ensure violence-free polling, the ECI has deployed 2,193 Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) across the 152 constituencies.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Apr 22, 2026, 10:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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West Bengal assembly elections 2026: 1,478 candidates in fray; EC flags 7,384 booths as super-sensitiveSecurity personnel conduct a route march. (File photo: IANS)

The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections will be held on Thursday, covering 152 constituencies spread across 16 districts, with polling scheduled from 7 am to 6 pm.

Ahead of voting, security has been tightened in several sensitive areas. Major districts under surveillance include North and South 24 Parganas, Murshidabad, and Malda, where 135 individuals have been arrested as a preventive measure.

Based on detailed assessments by central forces and observers, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has identified trouble-prone locations with a history of electoral violence or malpractice. As a result, 7,384 polling booths have been designated as “super-sensitive” or critical, accounting for about 16.64% of the total 44,378 booths in the first phase.

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Security concerns are particularly high in seven districts, Malda, Murshidabad, North Dinajpur, Cooch Behar, Birbhum, West Midnapore, and West Burdwan, where all constituencies are under the ECI’s close watch. Among these, Cooch Behar, Malda, and North Dinajpur fall in North Bengal, while the remaining districts are located in South Bengal.

To ensure violence-free polling, the ECI has deployed 2,193 Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) across the 152 constituencies.

ECI announces dedicated email ID and toll-free number 

Meanwhile, the Commission has also introduced a dedicated email ID so that voters can lodge complaints without delay. Voters can now call the toll-free number or send an email to report problems such as threats, intimidation, beatings, or interference with polling agents.

The Commission already operates a nationwide toll-free number (1950). However, for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, a separate number has been launched: 18003450008. The dedicated email ID is wbfreeandfairpolls@gmail.com.

West Bengal assembly elections 2026 candidate

A total of 1, 478 candidates, including 167 women, are contesting in this phase, with around 3.6 crore voters eligible to cast their ballots. Polling will take place across 44,376 booths, including nearly 3,000 auxiliary booths, of which 5,444 will be managed entirely by women.

Tough contest between BJP and TMC

The elections are expected to be closely contested, particularly in light of a reduction in the electorate from over 7.66 crore to about 6.75 crore following the SIR process, a decline of nearly 12% that could lead to tighter margins in several constituencies.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress won 215 of the state’s 294 seats, while the BJP secured 77 seats to emerge as the principal Opposition, marking a 28 percentage point rise in its vote share compared to 2016.

Demographically, West Bengal has around 85 constituencies where the minority population составляет 35% or more, compared to the state average of 27%, according to the 2011 Census. The highest concentrations are in districts bordering Bangladesh, including Murshidabad (over 66%), Malda (over 51%), North Dinajpur (close to 50%), Birbhum (37%), and South 24 Parganas (around 36%).

(With IANS inputs)

ALSO READ | Bulldozer nomination: BJP's Galsi candidate promises 'UP model' for West Bengal

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