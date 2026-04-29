West Bengal elections: Lost your voter ID? Here is how to vote using 11 alternative documents today

West Bengal Election 2026 Phase 2 Voting: As West Bengal heads into the crucial second phase of the Assembly Elections 2026 today, PM Narendra Modi has called upon citizens to take part actively in voting in large numbers. The Voter ID (also called EPIC) is the main ID required for casting votes, but there is often a fear among citizens regarding what should be done in case the voter doesn't have it or is simply missing out.

What to do if your voter ID is missing?

The Election Commission has clarified that in case you lose the Voter ID, your vote doesn't get lost as well. Below are some ways through which you can continue voting even in case of losing the ID.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

How to vote without a voter ID?

In case you don't have a physical voter ID card with you, you are free to cast your vote through any other government-approved photo identity cards at the polling booth.

The key thing to keep in mind here is that your name should definitely exist in the official electoral roll (voter list). If you are on the list, then your identification process would be done by means of these documents.

ALSO READ | West Bengal weather alert: Thunderstorms and rains likely to disrupt phase 2 polling; IMD issues 5-day alert

List of 11 acceptable alternative forms of identification

In case you have forgotten your EPIC card on voting day, any of the following documents can serve as proof for visiting the polling booth:

Aadhaar Card

MNREGA Card

Passbook (with photograph issued by a bank or post office)

Health Insurance Smart Card (under the ministry of Labour's scheme)

Driving License

PAN Card

Smart Card (under the RGI NPR scheme)

Passport

Pension Document (photograph)

Identity Card issued by government/central govt./PSU/public limited companies

Identity Card (MP/MLA/MLC)

The fundamental principle: Always verify your name in the voters' list

It must be kept in mind that just owning one of the above-mentioned identity cards does not automatically mean that one has the right to vote.

Name on voter list: Only those people whose names are included in the present voter list of their constituency have the right to cast a ballot.

Validation process: Individuals cannot vote even if their names are not listed on the voters' list, irrespective of whether they carry an acceptable form of identification.

Voters are advised to check if their names are registered on the list posted at the election commission website or the Voter Helpline app.

ALSO READ | BJP vs TMC showdown: Mamata faces Suvendu in Bhabanipur as Bengal votes in final phase