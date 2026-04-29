West Bengal phase 2 voting: Mobile phones banned? Check the list of items allowed and prohibited inside polling booths

West Bengal phase 2 voting: West Bengal is going through the most crucial second phase of the 2026 Assembly elections today, April 29. In an effort to ensure the successful conduct of the electoral process, voters are advised to acquaint themselves with the Election Commission guidelines. The following are some of the basic dos and don'ts of voting that voters should be aware of.

Voting is scheduled between 7:00 AM and 6:00 PM on today's voting date. Here are all the details that one needs to be acquainted with before going to the polling booth.

The 'must-have': Things to take to the polling booth

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For exercising your right to vote, take the following things with you:

Photo ID: For casting votes, it becomes imperative to take your photo ID with you. Some examples of photo ID include a voter ID card, passport, PAN card, driver's license, etc. Take one such form of photo ID along with yourself.

Voter slip: Not mandatory if you possess valid photo ID. However, carrying the voter slip issued by election authorities will save a lot of time because election authorities will be able to find out your serial number.

Important personal belongings: It is permissible for voters to carry essential personal belongings like glasses, a tiny water bottle, or any life-saving medication.

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Items not allowed: Things to avoid bringing to polling stations

There will be rigorous searches at the entrances by security guards. If you want to prevent yourself from being prosecuted or detained, it is best to avoid bringing the following things into the voting booths:

Communication devices: Bringing cellular phones inside the voting booth is absolutely prohibited. Likewise, you should avoid bringing smart watches, tablets, or any form of electronic gadget.

Photographic equipment: For maintaining the secrecy of the voting process, there is a complete ban on using any camera or recording device.

Campaigning material: You cannot wear any dress or attire bearing political party symbols, nor can you bring posters, banners, or campaign literature within the voting booth.

Banned objects: Bringing in any type of weapon or sharp object, including lighters and matchboxes, is entirely prohibited and can invite legal action immediately.

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