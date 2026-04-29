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NewsIndiaWest Bengal phase 2 voting: Mobile phones banned? Check the list of items allowed and prohibited inside polling booths
WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2026

West Bengal phase 2 voting: Mobile phones banned? Check the list of items allowed and prohibited inside polling booths

West Bengal phase 2 voting: Heading to vote in West Bengal phase 2 today? Mobile phones, smartwatches, and cameras are strictly banned inside polling stations. Check the mandatory list of "Must-Haves" and prohibited items to avoid legal trouble at the booth.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Apr 29, 2026, 09:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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West Bengal phase 2 voting: Mobile phones banned? Check the list of items allowed and prohibited inside polling boothsWest Bengal assembly election: A voter deposits his mobile phone before casting his vote during the second phase of the Bengal election at a polling booth. (Photo: IANS)

West Bengal phase 2 voting: West Bengal is going through the most crucial second phase of the 2026 Assembly elections today, April 29. In an effort to ensure the successful conduct of the electoral process, voters are advised to acquaint themselves with the Election Commission guidelines. The following are some of the basic dos and don'ts of voting that voters should be aware of.

Voting is scheduled between 7:00 AM and 6:00 PM on today's voting date. Here are all the details that one needs to be acquainted with before going to the polling booth.

The 'must-have': Things to take to the polling booth

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For exercising your right to vote, take the following things with you:

Photo ID: For casting votes, it becomes imperative to take your photo ID with you. Some examples of photo ID include a voter ID card, passport, PAN card, driver's license, etc. Take one such form of photo ID along with yourself.

Voter slip: Not mandatory if you possess valid photo ID. However, carrying the voter slip issued by election authorities will save a lot of time because election authorities will be able to find out your serial number.

Important personal belongings: It is permissible for voters to carry essential personal belongings like glasses, a tiny water bottle, or any life-saving medication.

ALSO READ | West Bengal elections: Lost your voter ID? Here is how to vote using 11 alternative documents today

Items not allowed: Things to avoid bringing to polling stations

There will be rigorous searches at the entrances by security guards. If you want to prevent yourself from being prosecuted or detained, it is best to avoid bringing the following things into the voting booths:

Communication devices: Bringing cellular phones inside the voting booth is absolutely prohibited. Likewise, you should avoid bringing smart watches, tablets, or any form of electronic gadget.

Photographic equipment: For maintaining the secrecy of the voting process, there is a complete ban on using any camera or recording device.

Campaigning material: You cannot wear any dress or attire bearing political party symbols, nor can you bring posters, banners, or campaign literature within the voting booth.

Banned objects: Bringing in any type of weapon or sharp object, including lighters and matchboxes, is entirely prohibited and can invite legal action immediately.

ALSO READ | West Bengal weather alert: Thunderstorms and rains likely to disrupt phase 2 polling; IMD issues 5-day alert

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