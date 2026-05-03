West Bengal Assembly elections result: Mamata asks TMC agents to seek recount if BJP leads by 500-700 votes

West Bengal Chief Minister and All India Trinamool Congress candidate from Bhabanipur constituency, Mamata Banerjee, on Saturday asked her party's counting agents to promptly seek a recount in booths where the BJP is ahead by a margin of 500 to 700 votes.

West Bengal CM also advised counting agents to stay overnight near counting centres on Sunday so that they can reach early on Monday.

She also issued these directions during a virtual meeting with party leaders and counting agents from all 294 Assembly constituencies ahead of the election results.

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During the one-and-a-half-hour meeting, Banejee emphasised the need for coordination and vigilance, asking party workers to reach counting centres early and function in a united manner. She also briefed them on key aspects to be kept in mind during the counting process.

According to Trinamool Congress sources cited by IANS, Mamata Banerjee particularly stressed close monitoring during counting.

She added that in booths where the BJP is ahead by margins ranging from 500–700 votes to even 1,000 votes, a demand for recounting should be raised immediately.

TMC’s candidate from Bhabanipur assembly constituency expressed confidence that her party would win more than 200 seats but cautioned that vigilance must not be relaxed during counting.

She also instructed that no party agent should leave the counting centre until she addresses the media on May 4.

She further advised that in constituencies where counting centres are located in rural or remote areas, candidates, their agents, and counting agents should reach the location on Sunday itself. Arrangements should be made to stay in nearby hotels or lodges to avoid delays.

Party sources revealed that several TMC candidates from West Midnapore and Bankura districts have already arranged accommodation near the counting centres for Sunday night to ensure they are fully prepared, as per IANS report.

Also Read: Why did the Election Commission announce repolls in Bengal’s Falta?

Abhishek Banerjee’s sharp attack on BJP

Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who was present at the meeting, launched a strong attack on the exit polls that projected the BJP ahead.

He alleged that such surveys were designed to influence the stock market and create a false narrative.

“Similar tactics were used during the 2021 Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” Abhishek claimed.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, he said the Lotus party itself does not believe it can form the government in West Bengal.

He further accused the BJP of indulging in “financial manipulation” through misleading surveys and exit polls.

Expressing confidence in his party’s performance, Abhishek Banerjee predicted that the Trinamool Congress would improve upon its 2021 tally of 215 seats.

He also criticised the Election Commission, alleging that TMC workers faced harassment from central forces at the ground level. Despite these challenges, he asserted that the BJP would not succeed in winning the state.

In a strong warning, Abhishek Banerjee said the party would take legal action against Election Commission-appointed observers accused of “unconstitutional” conduct.

The meeting comes as West Bengal braces for the counting of votes on May 4 in the high-stakes 2026 Assembly elections.

EC announces repoll on Falta assembly constituency

Meanwhile the Election Commission of India has ordered fresh repolling at Falta Assembly constituency on May 21 and counting of votes on May 24 after citing “severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process” during polling on April 29.

(with IANS inputs)

