West Bengal Assembly Elections Results 2026: Key points from PM Modi's speech today
West Bengal Assembly Elections Results 2026: The BJP has crossed 200 seats, well past the halfway mark, in the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026. The Trinamool is staring at defeat after 15 years in power in the first election after a record number of voters were deleted under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
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West Bengal Assembly Elections Results 2026: After the landslide victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the West Bengal Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the party workers at the headquarters in New Delhi. He called the victory 'historic poll win' and the beginning of a new fear-free era in the state. "From Gangotri to Gangasagar, the lotus has bloomed everywhere," he said. PM also praised Nitin Nabin and said these were the first assembly elections since the BJP President assumed office. The guidance provided to every party worker during these elections proved invaluable in this victory.
The BJP has crossed 200 seats, well past the halfway mark, in the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026. The Trinamool is staring at defeat after 15 years in power in the first election after a record number of voters were deleted under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). West Bengal's 294-seat assembly election came down to a direct contest between Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress and the BJP, with the latter's face being her former lieutenant and current Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari. The Congress-Left alliance added another dimension to the contest, as did a new party floated by suspended Trinamool MLA Humayun Kabir, who had previously made headlines with his initiative to build a mosque named after the Babri Masjid.
Bengal voted across two phases on April 23 and April 29, with repolling subsequently ordered in the Falta constituency and at several booths elsewhere. To form a government in the 294-seat assembly, a party or coalition requires a simple majority of 148 seats.
Here are the top points from PM Modi's speech today:
- PM Modi said, "From Gangotri to Gangasagar, the lotus has bloomed everywhere. Democracy runs through our veins as a core value; today, not only has India’s democracy won, but India’s Constitution has also triumphed.”
- He added, ‘party workers' contribution invaluable’ and praised party president Nitin Nabin. "These were the first assembly elections since BJP President Nitin Nabin assumed the presidency. The guidance provided to every party worker during these elections proved invaluable in this victory," he said.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “The results of the by-elections declared today were also highly encouraging. In Maharashtra, Gujarat, Nagaland and Tripura, our candidates received strong public support and secured victories. NDA leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, too, registered a landslide win.”
- PM Narendra Modi said that the election victory in West Bengal marks a new “fear-free chapter” in the state's history.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew on a personal memory to capture the significance of Monday's results, recalling how in 2013, when he travelled to Kashi to file his nomination as the BJP's prime ministerial candidate, "a voice naturally rose from my heart" and he had felt compelled to say: "I have not come here on my own, Maa Ganga has called me."
- Extending that sentiment to Assam, Modi said the BJP had now also been blessed by the Brahmaputra and Maa Kamakhya, as the people of the state delivered a third consecutive mandate for the BJP-led NDA. He called it a hat-trick of public trust, and given the scale of the party's victory, few in the room appeared inclined to disagree.
- PM Modi said that there should be talk of change, not revenge; "let us put an end to this endless cycle of violence forever."
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