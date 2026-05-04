West Bengal Assembly Elections Results 2026: Key points from PM Modi's speech today

West Bengal Assembly Elections Results 2026: After the landslide victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the West Bengal Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the party workers at the headquarters in New Delhi. He called the victory 'historic poll win' and the beginning of a new fear-free era in the state. "From Gangotri to Gangasagar, the lotus has bloomed everywhere," he said. PM also praised Nitin Nabin and said these were the first assembly elections since the BJP President assumed office. The guidance provided to every party worker during these elections proved invaluable in this victory.

The BJP has crossed 200 seats, well past the halfway mark, in the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026. The Trinamool is staring at defeat after 15 years in power in the first election after a record number of voters were deleted under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). West Bengal's 294-seat assembly election came down to a direct contest between Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress and the BJP, with the latter's face being her former lieutenant and current Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari. The Congress-Left alliance added another dimension to the contest, as did a new party floated by suspended Trinamool MLA Humayun Kabir, who had previously made headlines with his initiative to build a mosque named after the Babri Masjid.

Bengal voted across two phases on April 23 and April 29, with repolling subsequently ordered in the Falta constituency and at several booths elsewhere. To form a government in the 294-seat assembly, a party or coalition requires a simple majority of 148 seats.

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Here are the top points from PM Modi's speech today: