West Bengal Assembly Elections: TMC postpones release of manifesto

New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress party has postponed the release of its election manifesto for the West Bengal Elections 2021, which was scheduled for today, March 14. Next date to be announced later, according to news agency ANI.

The Chief Minister is expected to conduct a roadshow, days after sustaining injuries during election campaigning, on a wheelchair from Gandhi Murti to Hazra on Sunday.

She will address a public rally at Hazra in the afternoon. It will be her first public appearance after she was allegedly attacked by some people in Nandigram earlier this week.

Chief Minister Banerjee has improved considerably and she is "quite stable", doctors who are monitoring her treatment said on Saturday. The swelling on her left ankle, caused due to an injury she sustained during campaigning in Nandigram, has also subsided, they said.

The Chief Minister suffered severe injuries on her left leg as well as on the right shoulder, forearm and neck, as she fell after being allegedly pushed by four to five miscreants in Nandigram on Wednesday evening.

The TMC supremo was rushed to SSKM hospital in Kolkata from Purba Medinipur district through a green corridor.

