/West Bengal Assembly passes two OBC amendment Bills, scraps TMC-era list

The amendments also empower the Backward Classes Commission to raise objections regarding the inclusion or exclusion of any community from the OBC list. They further stipulate that the state government, in consultation with the Commission, will decide the percentage of reservation for OBCs in state government jobs. While the quota may be revised from time to time, the total reservation shall not exceed 50 per cent. The government will also have the authority to classify OBC communities into different categories according to their relative backwardness, in consultation with the Commission.