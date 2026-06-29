/West Bengal Assembly passes two OBC amendment Bills, scraps TMC-era list

Two crucial Bills related to reservation in West Bengal government jobs for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) were passed by voice vote in the Assembly on Monday. The move paves the way for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government to scrap the OBC list prepared during the previous Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) regime.
The two Bills passed by the House are “The West Bengal Backward Classes (Other than SC and ST) Reservation of Vacancies in Services and Posts (Amendment) Bill, 2026” and “The West Bengal Backward Classes Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2026”.
The bills were tabled by Backward Classes Welfare and Mass Education Extension and Library Services Minister Gouri Shankar Ghosh.
During the debate, BJP legislators alleged that the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) government had deliberately crafted a biased OBC list by including a large number of people from the Muslim community to appease its minority vote bank. They claimed that the revised list had granted additional benefits to Muslim communities at the expense of Hindu communities.
Currently, there are 65 communities under Category A and 78 communities under Category B for OBC reservation, as per the law amended during the TMC regime.
The BJP, which was the principal opposition party at the time, had strongly objected to the new OBC list prepared under the TMC regime. It alleged that communities from Muslim backgrounds were given undue advantage in the list, depriving similarly backward communities from Hindu backgrounds.
With the passage of the two Bills, the BJP government led by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has now cleared the way to cancel the OBC list prepared by the previous Mamata Banerjee-led cabinet.
The amendments also empower the Backward Classes Commission to raise objections regarding the inclusion or exclusion of any community from the OBC list. They further stipulate that the state government, in consultation with the Commission, will decide the percentage of reservation for OBCs in state government jobs. While the quota may be revised from time to time, the total reservation shall not exceed 50 per cent. The government will also have the authority to classify OBC communities into different categories according to their relative backwardness, in consultation with the Commission.
The new legislation also restores the structure of the reservation law originally introduced by the erstwhile Left Front government. OBC reservation in West Bengal was introduced in 2010 on the recommendations of the Ranganath Mishra Commission.
The Left Front government, led by the late Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, had enacted the law through a Bill introduced by the then Backward Classes Development Minister Yogesh Chandra Burman. It provided 10 per cent reservation for Category A and 7 per cent for Category B communities.
After coming to power in 2011, the TMC government amended the law in 2012. It retained 65 communities in Category A and 78 in Category B, and also included Christians converted from Scheduled Castes in Category B. The amendments reorganised the schedules of the original law by shifting the earlier Schedule 1 and Schedule 2 to Schedule 2 and Schedule 3, respectively.
Under the Bills passed on Monday, the BJP government has reinstated the original Left Front-era Schedule 1 (which corresponded to Schedule 2 under the TMC law), while scrapping the TMC-era Schedule 1 and Schedule 3.
The legislation also stipulates that the percentage of reservation for OBCs in state government jobs will be determined by the state government in consultation with the Backward Classes Commission.
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