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West Bengal Assembly passes two OBC amendment Bills, scraps TMC-era list

The West Bengal Assembly on Monday passed two Bills amending OBC reservation laws, enabling the BJP government to scrap the OBC list prepared during the previous TMC regime and restore key provisions of the original Left Front-era legislation. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 10:18 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 10:18 PM IST
West Bengal Assembly passes two OBC amendment Bills, scraps TMC-era list
Image Credit: IANS

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