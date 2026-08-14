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West Bengal police recover 304 gelatin sticks in Birbhum, one arrested

West Bengal Police seized 304 gelatin sticks from a house in Birbhum's Rampurhat and arrested one person. The recovery comes after recent explosives hauls and heightened security surveillance in the state.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 07:06 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 07:06 PM IST
West Bengal police recover 304 gelatin sticks in Birbhum, one arrested
Image Credit: IANS. Representative image.

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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West Bengal police recover 304 gelatin sticks in Birbhum, one arrested
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