West Bengal

West Bengal BJP stages dharna in Kolkata to protest against the killings of party workers

West Bengal BJP stages dharna in Kolkata to protest against the killings of party workers

Kolkata: The West Bengal unit of BJP staged a dharna on Saturday at Gandhi statue in capital city Kolkata to register their protest against the killings of BJP workers. The party claimed that as many as eight members have been killed in the last 81 days with the most recent one being reported in Bengal's Nadia and Murshidabad district.

“Our happy days of the Durga Puja turned into days of grief with our partymen being killed. To protest against the killings, we have hit the streets today. We have come here to warn the government that we are not going to tolerate such violence and political killings. The day we reach the saturation point, citizens will take law in their hands and it will have serious repercussions. Hitting the streets is the need of the hour,” said Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh.

Besides Ghosh, other senior BJP leaders like – Swapan Dasgupta, Mukul Roy, Rahul Sinha and Bharati Ghosh were also present at the dharna.

The party announced that soon they will launch a movement against the ruling party in the state - Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the West Bengal government to protest against the killings. They also added that they will march to the West Bengal secretariat – Nabanna in Howrah. However, the party is yet to decide the date of the march being termed as 'Nabanna Abhiyaan'.

“Such is the state of law and order in our state. We will launch our movement soon including a march to the Nabanna. As of now, the date is yet to be announced. But the Nabanna Abhiyaan will be held soon to give a clear message to the West Bengal government that BJP is not sitting idle and we will not tolerate TMC-sponsored atrocities,” added Ghosh.

West BengalBJPBJP members killingsBJP Dharna
