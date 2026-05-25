West Bengal: BJP won big in Falta bypoll, but why is CPM the real buzz?

New Delhi: The Falta Assembly bypoll result in West Bengal has done more than hand the BJP a massive victory. It has also pushed the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPM back into the political debate in a way few expected.

While BJP candidate Debangshu Panda won the seat by a margin of more than 1 lakh votes, much of the buzz after the result has revolved around the Left Front’s performance and the decline of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the constituency.

The Falta result has led many in Bengal politics to ask whether the Left still has enough ground support to make a comeback in parts of the state before the 2026 Assembly elections.

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The biggest surprise in the assembly segment came from CPM-backed candidate Shambhu Nath Kurmi, who secured 40,645 votes and finished in second place. The TMC slipped to the fourth position.

West Bengal politics appeared locked in a straight BJP versus TMC fight for several years. The Left parties were consistently losing vote share and, in many seats, were reduced to single-digit numbers. That is why Falta’s numbers caught attention across party lines.

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The CPM secured around 19.34 percent votes in the constituency. The Congress received around 4.8 percent, while the TMC was pushed down to nearly 3.7 percent. The numbers have led many analysts to believe that a section of anti-TMC voters shifted towards the Left this time.

CPM sees result as message beyond one seat

CPM state secretary Mohammed Salim described the result as proof that the Left’s support base still exists in the state.

“People used to say the CPM has finished and the red flag has disappeared, but Falta has shown that the Left still has public support,” he said after the results.

He claimed that if people get a free and democratic environment to vote, Left parties can regain lost ground in the state. His statement is now being seen as part of a larger attempt by the CPM to rebuild its political narrative ahead of the 2026 elections.

Political observers say the Falta result matters because it hints at something that had almost disappeared from Bengal politics – the return of political space for the Left.

Why Falta result is making noise

For years, a large section of Muslim voters in Bengal stayed firmly with the TMC. Falta, however, has suggested that when anti-incumbency feelings grow stronger in a region, Left parties may still benefit from that dissatisfaction.

The CPM’s old organisational network also appears to be helping the party hold on to parts of its traditional base. From panchayat-level workers to labour unions and student groups, the Left still has a structure that did not completely disappear even during years of electoral decline.

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That network may now be showing signs of revival in areas where the TMC appears weaker.

Experts tracking Bengal politics say the result cannot be treated as proof of Left comeback at this stage. At the same time, they believe it would be a mistake to dismiss the numbers as a one-off event.

For decades, the Left’s traditional vote share in the state was believed to be around 20 to 25 percent. Over the past several elections, those votes got divided, helping both the BJP and the TMC expand. In Falta, some of that old Left vote appears to have come together again.

TMC faces new questions ahead of 2026

The Falta result has also raised concerns for the TMC. Until now, the party largely operated on the belief that the BJP had occupied the entire Opposition space in the state and that the Left had lost relevance.

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The latest numbers suggest the picture may be changing in some pockets.

If the CPM starts finishing second in more seats and rebuilds its organisation on the ground, the TMC could face a tougher challenge before the next Assembly election, with competition coming from both the BJP and the Left.

That is why the Falta result is now being seen as more than merely a bypoll outcome. For many in Bengal politics, it has become an early signal that the state’s political balance may no longer be as fixed as it looked over the past few years.