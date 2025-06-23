West Bengal Blast: Teen Girl Dies After Explosion In Kaliganj, CM Mamata Banerjee Reacts

A heart-wrenching incident has shaken the Kaliganj area of Nadia district in West Bengal after a 13-year-old girl tragically lost her life due to injuries sustained from an explosion following the declaration of the Kaliganj Assembly constituency bypoll results.

In a post on the social media platform X, the state police stated that raids are being conducted to arrest those responsible for the death of the teenage girl.

"Today, a 13 year old girl succumbed to her injuries sustained from an explosion in Kaliganj PS area of Krishnanagar police district. We shall spare no stones unturned to nab the culprits who were behind the incident. Raids are on in full swing to arrest those responsible for this extremely unfortunate death," the Police wrote in the post.

"Our prayers and thoughts are with the family members of the deceased," the post added.

Further details into the investigation and the incident are awaited.

Mamata Banerjee's Reaction

"I am shocked and deeply saddened at the death of a young girl in an explosion at Barochandgar in Krishnanagar police district. My prayers and thoughts are with the family in their hour of grief," the CM wrote in the post.

Banerjee added that the Police shall take strong and decisive legal action against the culprits at the earliest.

Speaking to ANI, about the death of the teenage girl due to an explosion in Kaliganj, BJP leader Agnimitra Paul said, "If the people of West Bengal vote for party of goons, rapists, anti-socials and let them form the government, then these incidents are bound to happen. This (TMC) is a party of the anti-socials. They won the Kaliganj Bypolls by cheating and threatening. They were celebrating their victory with real bombs. Not the crackers we use in Durga Puja, real bombs."

Kaliganj's Bypoll

Trinamool Congress candidate Alifa Ahmed registered a massive win in the bypoll to the Kaliganj Assembly constituency in Nadia district of West Bengal. The Election Commission of India (ECI) declared her the winner after 23 rounds of counting were completed. She won with a margin of 49,755 votes.

As per the ECI, Ahmed has secured 1,02,179 votes, BJP’s Ashish Ghosh came in the second position with 52,424 votes, followed by Left Front-supported Congress candidate Kabil Uddin Shaikh at 28,262 votes. The fourth position has been secured by NOTA at 2,500.

Bypoll to the Kaliganj was necessitated by the demise of Nasiruddin Ahmed in February this year.

(with agencies' inputs)