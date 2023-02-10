West Bengal Board Exam 2023: WBBSE Madhyamik Admit Card to be RELEASED Soon at wbbse.wb.gov.in- Steps to Download Here

WBBSE Admit Card 2023: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education is conducting the WBBSE Madhyamik Board Exam 2023 from February 23, 2023, onwards. Students taking the WBBSE Class 10 Board Exam should be informed that the admit card will be available on wbbse.wb.gov.in on February 13, 2023, however, examinees will only be allowed to collect it on February 15, 2023. The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education will issue the Madhyamik Examination 2023 or the Secondary Examination 2023 Admit Card through camp offices, and the head of the respective institution must collect the admit card from the offices between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., according to the official notice. Students will receive their WBBSE Class 10 Admit Card 2023 from their respective schools beginning February 15, 2023, and if there is any issue or discrepancy in the hall ticket, it should be brought to the notice of the board's offices in writing by February 20, 2023. After February 20, no applications for revisions will be allowed.

The exam will be held from February 23, 2023 to March 4, 2023, with all exams being held in one shift from 11.45 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WBBSE Admit Card 2023: Here’s how to download

Firstly, candidates have to go the official website @wbbse.org of WBBSE

Then Search for the link West Bengal 10th & 12th Exam Hall Ticket 2023 and click on it.

Here clicking on the link, you will be direct to the login page.

Then On the login page, enter the login credentials like

The student’s log-in ID and password you have to submit.

Finally WBBSE 10th & 12th Admit Card 2023 will appear on your screen successfully downloaded.

Physical education and science exams will be given on March 6, 9, 10, 11 and 13, 2023. The exam dates for work education are March 28, 29, 30, and April 1.