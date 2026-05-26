West Bengal border witnesses chaotic rush amid fear of deportation drive

Hundreds of Bangladeshi nationals have gathered near the Hakimpur border in West Bengal, with visuals from the area showing families, women, children and elderly people waiting near the crossing point amid growing fears of detention and deportation. The movement comes days after holding centres for illegal migrants were opened in Malda and Murshidabad districts, triggering panic among those allegedly living in India without valid documents.

In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha conducted a detailed analysis of the developments unfolding along the Bengal border and examined the impact of illegal infiltration on India’s economy, labour market and internal security.

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According to reports from the border area, many of those arriving at Hakimpur had allegedly been living in different parts of India for years, using forged or fraudulently obtained identity documents. Several were seen carrying Bangladeshi identity papers while seeking permission to return home. Many claimed they feared being sent to detention centres following stricter verification drives and the implementation of the “Detect, Delete and Deport” policy model in West Bengal.

The sudden rush at the border comes a day after the first holding centre was opened in Malda district. Another similar facility has also been established in Murshidabad. Authorities said the centres are meant to temporarily house illegal Bangladeshi nationals during the verification and deportation process. Within 24 hours of the centres becoming operational, 12 Bangladeshi nationals had reportedly been shifted there, including nine in Malda and three in Murshidabad.

Several migrants interviewed at the border said uncertainty over detention conditions had prompted them to leave voluntarily. Others admitted they had worked in India as domestic helpers, construction labourers, painters and daily wage workers. Local residents and labourers have long alleged that illegal infiltration has adversely affected employment opportunities and wage structures in multiple sectors.

The issue has also reignited political debate in West Bengal. State leaders backing the ongoing crackdown argued that illegal migrants had earlier benefited from political patronage and vote-bank politics, allowing many to obtain documents such as Aadhaar and voter identity cards despite lacking legal status.

Data cited during the programme referred to previous statements made in Parliament by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who in 2016 stated that nearly two crore illegal Bangladeshi migrants were living in India. Additional estimates presented during the discussion suggested that illegal infiltration places a significant financial burden on public welfare systems, including subsidised ration schemes and healthcare services.

Officials explained that deportation follows a legal process. Authorities first verify Bangladeshi identity documents, check local police records, investigate any criminal background and collect biometric details including fingerprints and facial scans. Once verification is complete, individuals are formally handed over to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). In cases where Bangladeshi authorities refuse acceptance, the matter is resolved through flag meetings between both sides.

Visuals from Hakimpur have now become central to the wider debate surrounding illegal immigration in India. Supporters of the current action describe it as proof that stricter enforcement and administrative measures are compelling illegal migrants to leave voluntarily, while critics continue to raise concerns over humanitarian and legal aspects linked to detention and deportation procedures.