New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has frozen fixed deposits worth Rs 16.97 crore allegedly belonging to TMC leader Anubrata Mondal and his family members in connection with its ongoing probe into the Bengal cattle smuggling across the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The central agency sleuths detected the fixed deposits during their continuing probe in the case, the sources said, according to PTI. The CBI on Wednesday visited Mondal's Nichupatti residence in Bolpur to question his daughter but left within 10 minutes after Sukanya refused to talk to them.

The central probe agency arrested Mondal last Thursday from his residence after he skipped his scheduled appearance before the central probe agency twice in three days, an official said.

The CBI has alleged that Vikas Mishra, brother of absconding TMC leader Vinay Mishra, and Mondal provided protection to associates of alleged cattle smuggler Enamul Haq who used to buy animals at a market in Ilambazar, the officials said.

The smugglers used to ferry animals from Ilambazar to Indo-Bangla border under the alleged protection of Mondal and Mishra from state enforcement agencies, they said. They used services of some BSF officials, including charge sheeted Satish Kumar, to get these cattle smuggled to Bangladesh, the officials said.

Mondal’s arrest by the CBI has come as a big setback for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is already on the backfoot after the arrest of senior TMC leader and minister Partha Chatterjee in the WB SSC scam.

Meanwhile, emboldened by CM Mamata’s support for him, Mondal has reportedly refused to cooperate with the CBI officers in their investigation.