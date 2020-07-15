West Bengal Class 10 board results 2020: No student from Kolkata in top 10 merit list

New Delhi: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Board Madhyamik class 10 result 2020 was declared on Wednesday (July 15) at 10 am on WBBSE official website wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in.

Students can get their WB class 10th result 2020 by visiting the official website and filling the details. The results is also be available on third-party website examresults.net.

84 candidates from 10 districts have got into the top 10 merit list while no student from Kolkata has made to the merit list. Kolkata has registered the pass percentage with 91.07 percent.

Aritra Pal has topped in Madhyamik examination this year with 99.14 per cent. East Midnapore has topped among the districts. 11 students have secured top 8 position in the merit list, 17 people have secured 7th position. Four students have got fifth position – Dakshin Dinajpur’s Ankit Sarkar, Burdwan’s Swasti Sarkar, Bankura’s Rashmita Mahapatra, Murshidabad’s Bibhash Mandal. Agnibh Saha has secured the fourth position. Bankura's Soumya Pathak, North 24 Parganas district's Aritra Maity and East Midnapore's Debsmita Mahapatra have secured the third position. Bankura's Shayantan Gorai and Abheek Das have secured second potision.

The boys have outprerformed girls with 89.87 per cent. The pass percentage of girls is 83.48 per cent

Here's how to check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit this link or wbresults.nic.in or examresults.net

Step 2: Click on WBBSE class 10 results 2019.

Step 3: Enter the required details as asked on the page and hit the 'Submit' button.

Step 4: The WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to download mark sheet for future use. Schools will distribute the mark sheets maintaining social distancing as there are several areas under lockdown and multiple containment zones across the state.