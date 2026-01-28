West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee alleges conspiracy in Ajit Pawar plane crash, demands probe

The Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's plane crash incident has taken a new political turn, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refusing to dismiss the incident as merely an "accident" and demanding a high-level investigation.

Raising serious questions, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "Ajit Pawar’s death must be properly investigated, with the probe directly monitored by the Supreme Court." She hinted that Pawar was distancing himself from the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

"He was with the ruling party, but there were statements suggesting he would leave the BJP. Under such circumstances, this sudden accident appears suspicious," Banerjee added.

(This is a developing story.)