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NewsIndiaWest Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces Rs 500 honorarium hike for priests, muezzins just hours before polls announcement
WEST BENGAL CM MAMATA BANERJEE

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces Rs 500 honorarium hike for priests, muezzins just hours before polls announcement

The announcement was made just before the Model Code of Conduct comes into force, which takes effect once the election schedule is announced.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 15, 2026, 03:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces Rs 500 honorarium hike for priests, muezzins just hours before polls announcement (Image Credit: ANI)

Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced an increase in the monthly honorarium for priests and muezzins in West Bengal, just hours before the Election Commission of India is set to announce the dates for assembly elections in four states and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The announcement was made just before the Model Code of Conduct comes into force, which takes effect once the election schedule is announced.

The Election Commission, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and comprising Election Commissioners Sukbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, will announce the schedule for the highly anticipated Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, and the Union Territory of Puducherry at a press conference in New Delhi at 4 pm today.

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Taking to X, Mamata Banerjee said the state government has decided to raise the monthly honorarium for priests (purohits) and muezzins by Rs 500.

"I am pleased to announce an increase of Rs 500 in the monthly honorariums extended to our purohits and muezzins, whose service sustains the spiritual and social life of our communities," the TMC chief said in her X post.

With the revision, the monthly honorarium for both groups will rise to Rs 2,000. The chief minister also said that the state government has approved all new applications submitted by priests and muezzins seeking the honorarium.

"At the same time, all fresh applications that have been duly submitted by purohits and muezzins have also been approved by the State Government," she said.

The chief minister said the decision reflects the government’s commitment to acknowledging the role of religious functionaries in society.

"We take pride in nurturing an environment where every community and every tradition is valued and strengthened,” she wrote, adding that the government’s endeavour is to make sure that those who safeguard the state’s spiritual traditions get due recognition and support.

The announcement came shortly before the Election Commission is expected to declare the election schedule, after which the Model Code of Conduct will come into force, restricting governments from making new policy decisions or financial commitments that could influence voters.

The increase in honorariums and the approval of new applications thus comes just ahead of the enforcement of the poll code.

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