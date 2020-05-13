West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee calls PM Narendra Modi's financial package a big zero

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday (May 13, 2020) attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming the Rs 20 lakh crore financial package announced by him on Tuesday is a big zero.

"This financial package is a big zero. The percentage of GDP is zero. Money transfer gets nothing, states get nothing, it strengthens nothing, there is no public spending. This is not a special package and there are no additional grants for COVID-19," said Mamata.

She added, "There is nothing for the unorganized sector, nothing for MSME, only liquidity. This is nothing but a big zero."

She stated that increasing one month's time for tax compliance is nothing and bank cooperation is expected. "This is bulldozing the federal structure, snatching state’s rights. This is an attempt to lockout states. We condemn this."

"We will give an ad-hock Rs 4,200 bonus during festive times and the eligibility has been increased as well. 10 lakh government employees will benefit from this and it is worth Rs 420 crore. This is being done by us," she said.

The West Bengal government decided to grant the following:

- Ad hoc bonus of Rs 4,200 for 2020-21, an increase from Rs 4,000 in 2019.

- The salary ceiling for eligibility for getting a bonus is also increased from Rs.30,000 (in 2019-20) to Rs 34,250.

- The Festival Advance increased from Rs 8,000 in 2019-20 to Rs 10,000.

- The salary ceiling for eligibility for the festival advance is also being increased from Rs 34,250 (in 2019-20) to Rs 41,100.

This increase in bonus and festival advance, and also the eligibility will benefit over 10 lakh employees of the government, panchayat, municipal bodies, universities, schools, as well as all contractual and casual staff. The total financial implication will be about Rs 400 crore.

Earlier on Tuesday, in a big push to revive the coronavirus-hit economy, PM Modi announced massive new financial incentives on top of the previously announced packages for a combined stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore. He stated the COVID-19 crisis has provided India with an opportunity to become self-reliant and emerge as the best in the world.