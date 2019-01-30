हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
West Bengal

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dares PM Narendra Modi to prove she took money for paintings

The TMC chief's strong reaction comes after BJP president Amit Shah Tuesday alleged Banerjee's paintings were bought by chit fund owners for crores of rupees.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dares PM Narendra Modi to prove she took money for paintings

Birbhum: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prove that she took money selling her paintings.

The TMC chief's strong reaction comes after BJP president Amit Shah Tuesday alleged Banerjee's paintings were bought by chit fund owners for crores of rupees.

Addressing a public meeting here, Banerjee said the BJP leaders have no courtesy and her party has initiated defamation proceedings "over the baseless allegation".

"Modi Babu (PM), I challenge you to prove that I have taken a single penny (for selling the paintings) in my account. You talk like a barbarian and have no courtesy," Banerjee said.

Tags:
West BengalMamata BanerjeeNarendra ModiAmit Shah
Next
Story

Assam blasts case: CBI court awards life imprisonment to NDFB chief, 9 others

Must Watch

PM Modi to inaugurate Salt Satyagraha Memorial at Dandi today