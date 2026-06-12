West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee faces FIR for controversial remarks

In a significant development further escalating political tensions across West Bengal, an FIR has been registered against former Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee over an alleged provocative speech. The case was officially lodged at the Hare Street police station under the Kolkata Central Division on June 7, following a formal complaint filed by a citizen, Tushar Kanti Das.

The complaint stems from a public address delivered by Mamata Banerjee nearly three months ago on March 9, during a sit-in demonstration/ dharna, at Kolkata's high-profile Esplanade area near the Metro Channel.

According to police sources, the complainant alleged that the speech was intentionally misleading and designed to disrupt communal harmony, provoke public unrest, and undermine the democratic fabric of the state. Consequently.

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Authorities have booked the TMC leader under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 196(1) for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, or place of birth, and Section 351(2) & 352 for legal provisions relating to criminal intimidation and intentional insult to breach public peace.

The legal action arrived at a highly polarised and turbulent election period in West Bengal, which dramatically altered the state's political landscape. Das’s complaint argues that such sharp rhetoric violates basic electoral decorum and threatens social stability, warranting direct police intervention.

Kolkata police officials confirmed that the case is in its initial phases, saying, "We have accepted the complaint and initiated a case following due legal protocols," a senior police officer stated. "Our team is thoroughly examining the video footage, the transcript of the speech, and the broader context in which these statements were made."

The FIR added to the already ongoing political feud in the TMC. Opposition parties quickly welcomed the police action, calling it a vital step toward maintaining the rule of law and preserving electoral sanctity.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) fiercely defended its leader, dismissing the FIR as "purely politically motivated."

TMC insiders have labeled the case a continuation of a targeted vendetta by political rivals aimed at undermining Banerjee's leadership.

The investigation remains active, with further legal updates expected as detectives gather evidence.

(with ANI inputs)



