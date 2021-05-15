हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's younger brother Ashim Banerjee dies of COVID-19

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s younger brother Ashim Banerjee died due to COVID-19 on Saturday (May 15, 2021). 

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s younger brother Ashim Banerjee dies of COVID-19
File Photo

As per the reports, Ashim Banerjee was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Medica Hospital in Kolkata. 

As per the reports, Ashim Banerjee was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Medica Hospital in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, on Friday, West Bengal recorded its highest single-day spike of 20,846 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 10,94,802.

The death toll in the state rose to 12,993 after 136 more people succumbed to COVID-19 infection on Friday, the state health department bulletin said.

