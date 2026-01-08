Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3004629https://zeenews.india.com/india/west-bengal-cm-mamata-banerjee-to-lead-protest-in-kolkata-tomorrow-following-ed-raids-at-i-pac-office-3004629.html
NewsIndiaWest Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee To Lead Protest In Kolkata Tomorrow Following ED Raids At I-PAC Office
MAMATA BANERJEE PROTEST

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee To Lead Protest In Kolkata Tomorrow Following ED Raids At I-PAC Office

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will lead a protest in Kolkata following the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids at the I-PAC office in connection with the alleged fake government job scam.

|Last Updated: Jan 08, 2026, 06:52 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee To Lead Protest In Kolkata Tomorrow Following ED Raids At I-PAC OfficeFile Photo: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will lead a protest in Kolkata on January 9 following the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids at the I-PAC office on Wednesday in connection with the alleged fake government job scam.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) accused West Bengal CM Banerjee of entering the residential premises of Prateek Jain, the director of top political consultancy group I-PAC, during its ongoing search operation in Kolkata and taking away "key evidence," including physical documents and electronic devices.

In a statement, the ED said that its team was conducting the search proceedings in a peaceful and professional manner until the arrival of the West Bengal Chief Minister, along with a large number of police officials.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Banerjee entered the residential premises of Prateek Jain and took away key evidence, including physical documents and electronic devices," reads the ED statement.

Earlier today, Mamata Banerjee visited the I-PAC office on a public road and accused the central agency of unlawfully seizing party-related data, laptops, mobile phones, and strategic documents. She alleged that forensic experts transferred data during the raid, calling it a "crime" and daring Union Home Minister Amit Shah to fight the Trinamool Congress (TMC) democratically in Bengal.

The Chief Minister maintained that I-PAC is not a private organisation but an authorised team of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC). She claimed the ED confiscated sensitive party documents, including data related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, despite the TMC being a registered political party that regularly submits income tax details.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday mounted a sharp attack on TMC supremo following her visit to the Kolkata office of political consultancy firm I-PAC, which was raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged fake government job scam.

In a post on X, the BJP alleged that Banerjee's actions during the ED raid raised "disturbing questions" and indicated a "deeper conspiracy." The party claimed that the sight of a sitting Chief Minister rushing to an investigation site to secure party documents and hard disks was not damage control but suggested an attempt to hide incriminating evidence.

"If there is nothing to hide in West Bengal, why would a Chief Minister scramble to secure files from an official investigation site?" the BJP said, asserting that the truth would eventually come out and that Bengal would "vote for the BJP."

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

mamata banerjee protest
West Bengal CM Mamata To Lead Protest In Kolkata Tomorrow Following ED Raids
West Bengal
Where Did I-PAC Chief Pratik Jain Work Before? Mamata’s Poll Strategist Is...
holiday feasts wellness
Holiday Feasts, Balanced Living: Everyday Wellness For The Party Season
Ankle boots
Trendy Women’s Ankle And Chelsea Boots For Winter Styling On Amazon
Delhi Riots
Delhi Riots: Sharjeel Imam Ends Defence, Denies Link With Umar Khalid
extra strong coffee trend
India's Love For Extra- Strong Coffee? Know The Science Why Bold Taste Wins
Kokata
Action Needed Against Bengal CM Or Wrong Message Will Go Out: Suvendu Adhikari
Mamata Banerjee ED raids
ED Moves Calcutta High Court Over Obstruction During I-PAC Raids
VB-G RAM-G Bill
Jharkhand Opposes Central Provisions On VB-GRAM-G: Minister Says No Compromise
Lunch Box
Smart And Durable Lunch Boxes For Daily Meals On Amazon