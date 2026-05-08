West Bengal CM Oath Ceremony: Full VIP guest list; From industrialists to artists, who are all attending Suvendu Adhikari’s swearing-in?

Chief Minister-designate Suvendu Adhikari is set to be sworn in as West Bengal’s first-ever Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Minister. The high-profile ceremony will take place tomorrow, Saturday, May 9, at the iconic Brigade Parade Ground at 11am. The event marks the end of the Trinamool Congress's 15-year tenure and follows a historic mandate where the BJP secured a decisive majority in the 294-member Assembly.

A Power-Packed Guest List

The ceremony is expected to be one of the largest political gatherings in the state’s recent history. The BJP has issued approximately 1,000 VVIP invitations and nearly 9,000 additional invites to a broad spectrum of dignitaries.

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Top National Leaders:

* Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are confirmed to attend.

* Nitin Nabin and several Chief Ministers from NDA-ruled states.

* Senior BJP central leadership and national office-bearers.

Civil Society and Industry:

The guest list transcends politics, reflecting a push for a ‘Sonar Bangla’ (Golden Bengal) through a mix of industry and culture:

Industrialists: Notable business leaders like Sanjay Budhia and Sajjan Bhajanka.

Cultural Icons: Renowned dancer and actor Mamata Shankar, alongside various writers, artists, and film celebrities.

Judiciary: Several judges and retired judicial figures.

Legacy Families: Representatives from the families of noted Bengal icons and political veterans.

Logistics and Security

With lakhs of supporters expected to descend upon the Brigade Parade Ground, the city is bracing for a massive logistical undertaking.

* 50,000 chairs arranged in the primary arena.

* Nearly 4,000 police personnel are deployed across the venue.

* More than 20 entry gates to manage the crowd.

* Kolkata Police has issued a major traffic advisory for May 9, with several diversions and vehicle bans in place to facilitate VVIP movement.

BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya confirmed that the ceremony will begin at 10:00 AM, ushering in the first BJP cabinet, which is expected to hold its inaugural meeting at the State Assembly building shortly after the oath-taking.