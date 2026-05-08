West Bengal CM oath ceremony: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendhu Adhikari was on Friday elected the BJP Legislative Party Leader for the party in West Bengal and is set to become the first BJP Chief Minister in the history of the state.

Adhikari contested from Nandigram and Bhabhanipur, beating outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from her stronghold in Bhabanipur by a margin of over 15,000 votes.

West Bengal CM oath ceremony: Time, venue, guests, and all details

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Adhikari is set to take the oath tomorrow on the day that marks the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore.

Meanwhile, according to ANI, the swearing-in ceremony will likely take place at the Brigade Parade Ground.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: BJP flags, cutouts of PM Narendra Modi have been put up in parts of the city ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the BJP government in the state.



The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for May 9 at the Brigade Parade Ground. pic.twitter.com/hQMxzhXLp1 — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2026

Notably, the oath ceremony of the new cabinet administered by the Governor will be conducted at 10 am, as per IANS.

The list of attendees for Adhikari’s oath-taking ceremony includes several senior leaders from across the country.

According to ANI, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu have already arrived in Kolkata.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with several other senior BJP leaders, are also expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Also Read: West Bengal BJP CM name out: Suvendu Adhikari to become BJP's first Chief Minister

Suvendu Adhikari as West Bengal’s next Chief Minister

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday officially announced Suvendu Adhikari as the next Chief Minister of West Bengal.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Shah with newly elected BJP legislators following the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections, the results of which were declared on May 4.

In the meeting, Adhikari’s name was officially endorsed as the leader of the BJP’s legislature party in the West Bengal Assembly, which means that he will be the next Chief Minister of the state.

Adhikari, as the leader of the BJP’s legislature party in the state assembly, will go to the Lok Bhaban this evening, meet the Governor, R.N. Ravi, and stake the claim to form the next government in West Bengal.

This time, Adhikari got elected simultaneously from his native Nandigram assembly constituency in East Midnapore district and Bhabanipur assembly constituency in South Kolkata.

At Bhabanipur, he defeated his predecessor and the former Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, by a margin of over 15,000 votes.

(with agencies' inputs)

Also Read: Who is Suvendu Adikari? From Mamata’s trusted Lieutenant to BJP’s Bengal strongman - Know qualification, family, and more