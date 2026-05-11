West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari allocates key portfolios to five ministers - Check list

The new Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government in West Bengal, led by the Cheif Minister Suvendu Adhikari, on Monday announced the portfolio distribution for the five Cabinet ministers who were sworn in alongside him on May 9, 2026.

BJP's former national vice-president and ex-West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh has been given the portfolios of Panchayat Affairs & Rural Development and Animal Husbandry.

Dilip Ghosh was elected from the Kharagpur (Sadar) Assembly constituency in Paschim Medinipur district, a seat he had previously represented as an MLA between 2016 and 2019. He later served as the Lok Sabha MP from the Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency from 2019 to 2024.

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Fashion designer-turned-politician Agnimitra Paul, a two-time BJP MLA from the Asansol Dakshin Assembly constituency in Paschim Bardhaman district, has been assigned the portfolios of Women & Child Development, Social Welfare, and Municipal Affairs.

Former BJP Lok Sabha member from Cooch Behar constituency in north Bengal and former Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik has been allotted the portfolio of North Bengal Development.

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Pramanik has been elected this time from the Mathabhanga Assembly constituency in Cooch Behar district.

Ashok Kirtaniya has been assigned the Food & Supplies portfolio. A prominent leader from West Bengal’s Matua community, he is a two-time BJP MLA from the Bangaon Uttar Assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas district.

Meanwhile, Khudiram Tudu, who represents the Santal tribal community in the new state Cabinet, has been given charge of the Backward Class Welfare & Development department.

He is a first-time legislator from the tribal-dominated Ranibandh Assembly constituency in Bankura district.

The next meeting of the new state Cabinet will be held on May 18.

By then, the names of the remaining members of the new state Cabinet are likely to be announced, along with the completion of the portfolio allocation process.

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The announcements were made following the first Cabinet meeting of the BJP government in the state, chaired by Suvendu Adhikari and attended by newly inducted ministers along with senior officials.

Addressing the media, the chief minister said the West Bengal government would implement several flagship Central schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, PM SHRI, and PM Vishwakarma.

He also announced the rollout of the proposed Annapurna Bhandar scheme in the state, under which eligible women are expected to receive Rs 3,000 per month through direct bank transfers, in keeping with the BJP’s pre-election promise.