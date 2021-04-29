West Bengal demands 3 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses from Centre

New Delhi: The West Bengal government on Thursday (April 29, 2021) sought three crore COVID-19 vaccine doses from the Centre ahead of the third phase of the mass inoculation drive which to kick off from May 1.

The state government asked the Centre to arrange for vaccine stocks and supply the required doses for government and private sector hospitals in West Bengal.

In a statement, Mamata Banerjee-led government requested 1. 2 crore COVID-19 doses for vaccinating around one crore people in the age bracket of 18-45 years in government hospitals. For private hospitals, the state has asked for one crore doses for vaccinating around 50 lakh people.

“A total of 3 crore doses for vaccinating 1.5 crore people has been requested in this phase which commences from May 1, 2021. Letters have been issued. More requisitions will follow in the following phases. This is in 'on payment',” the statement read.

The government urged the Centre to further, send free vaccine doses for the 45 age category in the usual manner.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Health Secretary wrote to the Director General of Police and Commissioner of Police, Kolkata to maintain law and order at COVID-19 vaccination centres, ANI reported.

The last phase of polling in West Bengal was held on April 29. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.

