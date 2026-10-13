Political controversy is brewing in Siliguri, West Bengal, following the posting of posters by Hindu Jagran Manch that call upon the citizens to buy meat and biryani only from Hindu-owned shops before the celebration of Durga Puja. The controversy has aroused much debate about communal harmony, choice of consumer, and religious identity in the state during the biggest festival season of Bengal.
The controversial posters were installed at multiple Durga Puja pandals in Siliguri, including the Tarun Tirtha Club grounds of the Bharat Nagar area, which is situated close to the residence of the West Bengal Tourism Minister and MLA from Siliguri, Shankar Ghosh. Some of the important messages that have been placed on the posters include:
"Buy meat from Hindu-owned shops."
"There is no ban on eating biryani. Eat biryani, but buy it from a Hindu-owned shop."
Abhishek Das of Hindu Jagran Manch has confirmed that the organization has put the posters at various places, including multiple puja pandals throughout Siliguri, to send out a message of "Hindu unity" during the festive season.
The poster campaign elicited strong criticism from political figures in West Bengal, asserting that the campaign poses a threat to the secularism of the state:
Shankar Ghosh (BJP): He dissociated himself from the poster campaign, citing ignorance about who put up the posters around his house.
Ashok Bhattacharya (CPI-M): He criticized RSS-backed organizations for promoting communalism by saying that people should have the freedom of choice to eat what they like despite their castes or communities.
Gautam Deb (TMC): Described the campaign as unfortunate and unconstitutional and requested the state police to initiate action on this matter to restore communal peace.
The police and concerned agencies are observing the developments in Siliguri amid opposition leaders' calls for removing the posters to avoid communal clashes during the festivities of Durga Puja.
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