West Bengal election result 2026: Who is Agnimitra Paul? The surprise 'Delhi model' pick to replace Mamata Banerjee?

West Bengal election result 2026: With the dust having settled after a dramatic turn of events in West Bengal politics, all eyes are now turned towards the party that will be forming the first-ever Government of the state. After an overwhelming victory in which the BJP secured 206 out of 293 seats, speculation is being made about the identity of its new chief minister.

While opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari seems like the most likely choice, the name of another candidate is floating around – that of Agnimitra Paul.

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Historic win: BJP obliterates TMC

The assembly election results in the year 2026 were marked by the highest-ever voter turnout of 92.93%. Female participation was especially high in two-phase polling held on April 23 and April 29 of that year. TMC was defeated with only 81 seats won, bringing to a close the party's reign in the state spanning 15 years.

To add insult to injury, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself lost her own seat of Bhawanipur to her rival Suvendu Adhikari.

Agnimitra Paul: 'Delhi model' candidate?

Although credit for this 'giant-killing' victory goes to Suvendu Adhikari, it seems likely that the BJP will go for a strategic woman in the vein of their successful 'Delhi Model', choosing Rekha Gupta as the new CM after the recent polls in the capital. It looks as if the BJP plans to counteract Mamata Banerjee's legacy with another successful female figure – and Agnimitra Paul appears to fit the bill perfectly.

Why Agnimitra Paul? Retains Asansol Dakshin seat with a record win

On May 4, Agnimitra Paul won the Asansol Dakshin seat in West Bengal, beating her main rival from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Tapas Banerjee, by 40,839 votes.

Agnimitra Paul profile: Bollywood fashion designing and politics

Agnimitra Paul is not a professional politician but her path towards power and leadership has been fast and impressive. Graduated from Jadavpur University, she started out in the world of fashion.

Fashion successes: Before becoming a politician, she worked designing clothes for famous Bollywood stars, such as Sridevi and Mithun Chakraborty. The designer of her own clothing line called INGA, which can be found across major cities of India.

Political rise: On January 7, 2026, she was made the Vice President of the BJP in West Bengal, reflecting the party's confidence in her leadership.

Personal information: Agnimitra Paul is married to an entrepreneur Partho Paul.

Political advantage: Face of 'Nari Shakti'

In Bengal, Agnimitra Paul has always been an ardent supporter of women's rights. She can be spotted at many places participating in protests for women. Considering that according to the results of the elections held in 2026, women were the most involved in voting, making Agnimitra Paul the BJP's candidate might turn out to be a smart political move to get all votes of those women who used to be a backbone of the TMC.

Next for West Bengal?

The BJP's central leadership is scheduled to have a meeting soon where the candidates for the CM position will be discussed. While Adhikari has enough experience and has recently emerged victorious over Mamata Banerjee, Paul, with her self-made reputation, stands out as the dark horse for Nabanna.

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