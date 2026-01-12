West Bengal Election 2026: Can Left Revive Itself From Dormancy? Expert Says

West Bengal Elections 2026: As West Bengal moves towards the 2026 Assembly elections, a question worth raising is the future of the Left in a state where it once ruled consecutively for 34 years. Reduced today to a marginal electoral force, it is important to explore why the Left is now largely limited to retaining a symbolic presence in Bengal’s political imagination.

With shifting voter preferences, a transformed political landscape has emerged in West Bengal. Even as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) is leaving no stone unturned to remain in power, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged as a strong challenger, having won all nine seats in the Nandigram Cooperative Agricultural Development Committee elections. Meanwhile, the relevance of the Left remains a subject of debate.

Why a Discussion on the Left’s Relevance Is Needed

With elections around the corner, the political churn in West Bengal has already begun. Voter sentiments, particularly those concerning the Left, need to be brought into the broader political discourse.

The Left Front (LF)—a coalition of several parties, including the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M)—was dethroned from power in West Bengal in 2011.

In the 2016 state Assembly elections, the Congress secured 44 seats, CPI(M) won 26 seats, and the All India Forward Bloc bagged two seats. However, in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, Congress and all the aforementioned Left parties failed to open their account in the state.

Even though electoral success appears distant at present, the 2026 elections could prove crucial in determining whether the Left remains politically dormant or begins a slow and uncertain revival.

Does the Left Still Have Ideological Relevance Among Today’s Voters in West Bengal?

Soumyadeep Chowdhury, Assistant Professor in Political Science at the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, Adamas University, explained that West Bengal’s political culture has historically been shaped less by ideology and more by party dominance.

“West Bengal has long been a party-society rather than a state driven by ideological politics,” he noted.

He further explained that the Left’s ideological appeal was closely linked to its governance achievements, particularly land reforms, which helped it build a loyal rural vote bank for decades.

“The land reforms popularised the Left in rural Bengal and created a large vote bank that remained loyal to the party for many years. Today, the ideological remnants of the Left are largely confined to a few urban pockets of Kolkata and students of elite educational institutions such as Jadavpur University,” he added.

Can the Left Reconnect With Young Voters and Rebuild Its Cadre Network?

Leadership and organisational discipline were once the Left’s biggest strengths in Bengal, enabling it to remain in power for over three decades.

Chowdhury emphasised that both have weakened considerably. “Today, the Left struggles to project a leader with pan–West Bengal acceptability, and a generational crisis has gripped the party due to its failure to groom an able young brigade,” he said.

“True, the Left did field some young icons such as Minakshi Mukherjee, Dipsita Dhar, and Srijan Bhattacharya in recent polls, all of whom emerged from student politics. However, this failed to make a significant impact among broad sections of the electorate, including the youth. A demoralised cadre has consequently defected either to the TMC or the BJP, causing significant damage to the cadre-based organisational strength of the Left,” he added.

Could Anti-Incumbency Against the TMC Create an Opening for the Left?

Chowdhury explained that West Bengal has largely been a bipolar state since Independence. He noted that the political contest shifted from Congress versus the Left to Left dominance, and now to a TMC-versus-BJP framework, with the BJP emerging as the main opposition in 2021.

While anti-incumbency against the TMC may marginally increase the Left’s vote share, it is unlikely to translate into seat gains due to its uniformly spread voter base across the state. A tie-up with the Congress could improve prospects in certain seats, especially in North Bengal, Malda, and Murshidabad, though such an alliance remains uncertain. It is also worth noting that even in the previous election, both parties drew a blank despite securing a double-digit vote share in alliance.

Hence, in the event of anti-incumbency sentiments against the ruling party, the BJP is likely to remain the primary beneficiary.

Could 2026 Mark the Beginning of a Slow Revival for the Left?

In politics, comebacks are never entirely impossible, but the odds appear stacked against the Left.

“One should never say never,” Chowdhury observed, “but at this moment, even a few seats for the Left appear to be a bleak possibility without serious grassroots efforts.”

He noted that while the party may manage to secure around 5–10 per cent of the vote, perceptions of being out of touch with electoral realities remain a major hurdle.

According to Chowdhury, another complete wipeout similar to 2021 could push the Left further towards political irrelevance in a state where it was once seen as politically invincible.

“A revival, even if slow, is necessary,” he added, “but there are no clear signs of that yet.”

Similar to Kerala, the issue of whether the Left should go solo and step out of Congress’s shadow is a debatable issue among the cadre.

As West Bengal heads into the 2026 Assembly elections, the Left stands at a critical crossroads. While the coming polls may not deliver an immediate comeback, they could determine whether the party begins a long journey back towards relevance or fades further into the margins of Bengal’s competitive political landscape.