'Battle for Honour': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacks TMC over 'coal mafia' and criminal records in Raniganj

Launching a scathing attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta declared that the ongoing elections in West Bengal are a "battle for the future of the youth." Addressing a spirited gathering on Saturday, Gupta paid tribute to the "sacred land of Bengal" before heading to public meetings in Raniganj and Galsi-Panagarh.

'Mafia rule' in coal belt

The Delhi CM specifically targeted the law and order situation in the industrial belt, alleging that criminal elements have taken over critical resources.

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"Today, in Raniganj, the mafia rules over the coal mines," Gupta stated. She further sharpened her attack on her political opponents, claiming that the TMC candidate in the region is a "history-sheeter" with FIRs registered against him in "every police station in the area."

The fight for honour and youth

Gupta framed the 2026 assembly election as a pivotal moment for the state’s dignity and economic future.

Focus on youth: She emphasized that the current administration has failed to provide opportunities, leading to a "fight for the honor" of the common citizen.

Momentum for change: The Chief Minister noted that the high level of enthusiasm among BJP workers is a clear indicator of a "growing momentum for change" across West Bengal.

A new era of governance

Concluding her address, Gupta promised a shift in the political landscape of the state. She asserted that Bengal is on the cusp of a "new phase of governance" that will prioritize service, transparency, and holistic development. Following her Raniganj address, the CM is scheduled to interact with voters in Galsi and Panagarh as part of the BJP's intensified campaign push.

Essential tech for digital news production

Covering fast-paced election rallies and filing breaking political updates requires hardware that is as mobile and efficient as a modern newsroom.

For rapid news editing & publishing

When the chief minister makes a "shocking" statement, news desks must publish it instantly. The Apple iPad Pro (M4 Chip) is the ultimate tool for digital journalists. Its M4 chip allows for seamless multitasking between live streaming, photo editing, and social media management, ensuring your report hits the feed first.

For reliable field reporting

Reporting from remote rally grounds like Galsi-Panagarh often means being away from power outlets for hours. The Ambrane 20000mAh power bank provides the 20W fast charging needed to keep your smartphones and recording gear at 100%, ensuring you never miss a soundbite during a high-stakes campaign.

For secure transfer of media assets

In the chaos of an election rally, keeping your high-resolution footage and interview recordings secure is vital. The SanDisk 128GB Ultra Dual Drive allows you to transfer files instantly from your mobile to your laptop, providing a physical, encrypted backup for your most important political assets.

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