West Bengal election 2026: TMC launches manifesto - CM Mamata Banerjee's key promises to voters

West Bengal election 2026: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday launched the Trinamool Congress' manifesto for the upcoming elections in the state. The Assembly polls in West Bengal are scheduled to be held in two phases on April 23 and 29, with counting of votes slated for May 4.

Trinamool's 10-point promise in poll manifesto

The first promise was regarding the Lakshmir Bhandar, the monthly dole scheme for the women in West Bengal.

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The manifesto promised the monthly amount to be enhanced to Rs. 1,500 for women under general categories and to Rs. 1,700 for women under reserved categories if the TMC comes back to power.

The manifesto also promised enhanced monthly payment of Rs. 1,500 under the Banglar Yuba-Sathi, a monthly financial dole scheme of Rs. 1,500 will be given to secondary examination-passed youths in the age group of 21 and 40, till the time the recipient concerned gets a job.

According to IANS, the Trinamool Congress had also promised that every family in West Bengal would be provided with a permanent and concrete-built home if it came back to power.

It also promised an enhanced Rs. 30,000 crore farm budget with special emphasis on financial assistance to families in West Bengal dependent on agriculture for their livelihood and special packages for landless farmers.

The manifesto also promised an overall and holistic geographic reorganisation of the state to establish seven new districts and expand the number of urban local bodies for providing better civic amenities to the people.

For senior citizens, the party's promise in the election manifesto is uninterrupted pension support for all existing beneficiaries, as well as expanding the pension net for those who are not yet covered under it.

The next poll promise is to provide piped drinking water to every household in the state.

The eighth promise is to make West Bengal the gateway of trade for the entire eastern India by developing and improving logistical infrastructure like ports, roads, and a dedicated state-of-the-art World Trade Centre.

TMC, in the manifesto, has also promised to take the healthcare facilities at the doorstep of the people at the block and town levels.

In the education sector, the promise of the Trinamool Congress is through the infrastructure of all the state-run schools in West Bengal.

West Bengal election 2021

In West Bengal, the Legislative Assembly consists of 294 seats, and the election in 2021 was held in eight phases. TMC won 215 seats, returning to power for a third consecutive term, and BJP won 77. As per ANI, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (Tamang) won one seat, and Indian Secular Front won one seat. Congress and Left Front had drawn a blank in the polls.

CM Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has been in power in West Bengal since 2011.

CM Banerjee’s seat in election 2026

Like the 2021 Assembly election, this time too CM Mamata Banerjee is set to contest from the Bhabanipur seat, from where she will face a clash with BJP leader and West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari.

(with agencies' inputs)

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