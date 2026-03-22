West Bengal Election 2026: Why BJP sees advantage in 2-phase polls as Mamata Banerjee’s clash with ECI deepens

As West Bengal heads into Assembly elections, the decision to hold voting in just two phases, a sharp shift from the eight-phase polls in 2021, has set the tone for a high-stakes political battle. While the move has triggered a fierce confrontation between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) believes the shorter schedule could work to its advantage.

Initially, both the BJP and the CPI(M) had pushed for a single-phase election during the Election Commission’s visit to Kolkata. When the poll panel settled on two phases, the BJP quickly backed the decision.

Party insiders argue that fewer phases limit the ability of the TMC to shift its cadre across regions. In longer elections, workers from areas where voting has concluded can be redeployed to upcoming constituencies, strengthening ground mobilisation.

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With only two phases, BJP leaders believe such a movement, especially between South and North Bengal, will be restricted, reducing the TMC’s ability to amplify its manpower.

Another advantage, according to BJP sources, lies in logistics. A shorter election cycle is expected to ease the deployment and management of Central forces, ensuring tighter security. It has also given the party more time to finalise candidates and sharpen its campaign strategy.

Focus on South Bengal and star campaigners

The BJP is particularly optimistic about South Bengal, a region where it has historically struggled. With campaigning in Tamil Nadu concluding on April 21, the party expects its top leadership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, to campaign extensively in West Bengal’s second phase on April 29.

The party sees this as a crucial opportunity to concentrate its full strength in weaker constituencies. Leaders have also drawn confidence from the large turnout at Prime Minister Modi’s recent rally in Kolkata, which covers 28 constituencies in South Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee vs Election Commission: A growing standoff

At the same time, the political atmosphere has been sharpened by an escalating dispute between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Election Commission.

In two strongly worded letters dated March 16 and March 19 to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Banerjee questioned the transfer of senior state officials, including the chief secretary, home secretary and director general of police.

In her first letter, she wrote she was “constrained to write” about directives ordering the “unilateral placement of several senior officers”. While acknowledging the ECI’s authority under Article 324, she stressed that such decisions have traditionally been taken “in consultation with the state government as a matter of constitutional propriety and administrative convention”.

She described the transfers as “sweeping” and carried out “without any cogent reasons”, warning they “undermine the spirit of cooperative federalism and principles of our democratic polity”. Ending the letter with a handwritten “All the best”, she added a note many saw as pointed rather than polite.

Second letter escalates the tone

By March 19, Banerjee’s tone had hardened. She expressed “deep shock” and accused the Commission of having “crossed all boundaries of decency and constitutional propriety”.

The Chief Minister linked the transfers to the ongoing revision of electoral rolls, alleging “apparent bias” and claiming the actions showed “little regard for ground realities or the well-being of the people”.

She also introduced a legal dimension, stating she was “compelled to approach the Hon’ble Supreme Court” to protect “fundamental and democratic rights”.

Calling the reshuffle a “misuse of authority” and “direct interference in the affairs of the state”, she posed a sharp question, “Does this not tantamount to a mockery of democracy?”

Administrative concerns and political messaging

Banerjee also raised practical concerns, noting that March and April are prone to severe storms in Bengal. The sudden transfer of experienced officials, she argued, could “severely hamper emergency response efforts”.

She warned that newly appointed officials may lack familiarity with Bengal’s terrain, language and social context, potentially affecting governance and law and order.

Her strongest charge came towards the end, when she said the Commission’s actions could create “an atmosphere akin to an emergency or indirect central rule”.

ECI and BJP push back

The Election Commission has defended its actions as part of standard practice to ensure neutrality during elections. A source responded sharply, saying, “The ECI is not her government… She will have to abide by the Constitution.”

The BJP has backed the poll panel, portraying the reshuffle as necessary in a state where it has often alleged partisan administration.

A battle beyond the ballot

The unfolding situation reflects more than just an election schedule. For the BJP, the two-phase polls offer strategic and logistical advantages. For the TMC, the issue has become a larger fight over federalism and institutional authority.

As campaigning gathers pace, the contest is no longer confined to rallies and votes. It is also being fought through narratives about fairness, control, and the very rules that govern elections.

With the 2026 polls approaching, every move, administrative or political, is being closely watched and interpreted through the lens of electoral gain.