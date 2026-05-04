Suvendu Adhikari credits 'Muslim vote bifurcation' as BJP crosses 170-mark in West Bengal assembly election results

West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: With the early results of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections showing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) firmly ahead in more than 170 seats, the potential next chief minister of the saffron party, Suvendu Adhikari, has analyzed the changed political situation. As the BJP seems to be heading for a majority, Adhikari has said that this development is owing to a certain phenomenon.

The 'Muslim bifurcation' phenomenon

Adhikari explained that the main reason behind the BJP's gains has been due to a split in the minority vote bloc, which had previously been consolidated under the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

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Bifurcation: Adhikari observed that the 90-95% consolidation that was seen in 2021 and 2024 has been reduced.

Main affected areas: This "bifurcation" can especially be seen in Malda, Murshidabad, and North Dinajpur.

South Bengal Muslims: Adhikari pointed out that the Muslims in South Bengal, who had traditionally been with the TMC, have started showing cracks in their support base.

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Trends in ECI: BJP gains ground in TMC fortresses

According to the early numbers released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), BJP has started to expand its reach beyond its stronghold areas of North Bengal into South Bengal.

Current standing: According to the official ECI website, BJP is leading in 32 constituencies, whereas TMC is leading in just 9 of those constituencies.

Jhargram edge: In Jhargram constituency, BJP nominee Lakshmi Kanta Sau is ahead by 976 votes over his TMC opponent Mongal Saren.

Top BJP leads: Besides that, other notable BJP nominees, such as Agnimitra Paul (Asansol Dakshin) and Jagannath Chattopadhyay (Suri), are also leading in their respective constituencies.

CPI(M)-led left front and Congress await opportunities

During the counting process, both the CPI(M)-led Left Front and Congress will be observing the numbers to recover from their losses in previous elections. Although BJP is currently winning, the situation should be clearer in the afternoon when the results are released, and there will be 294 members in the assembly.

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