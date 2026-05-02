Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3042785https://zeenews.india.com/india/west-bengal-election-voters-in-diamond-harbour-say-re-polling-fine-3042785.html
NewsIndiaWest Bengal election: Voters in Diamond Harbour say re-polling 'fine'
WEST BENGAL ELECTION 2026

West Bengal election: Voters in Diamond Harbour say re-polling 'fine'

Re-polling began today at 11 polling booths in Magrahat Paschim Assembly constituency and four booths in the Diamond Harbour constituency in South 24 Parganas district amid heavy security deployment. Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel have been deployed near the polling booth to prevent any disruptions during the voting process.

|Last Updated: May 02, 2026, 10:22 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

West Bengal election: Voters in Diamond Harbour say re-polling 'fine'Photo Credit: IANS

Voters in Diamond Harbour constituency in West Bengal acknowledged the irregularities with polling on April 29, and stated that re-polling held on Saturday was "fine."

After voting at booth number 117, in Diamond Harbour constituency, a voter told ANI, "It was fine earlier too, it is fine now as well. Such things (re-polling) keep happening. There is no problem."

Another voter at the booth stated, "The machine was malfunctioning the last time. It is fine in the re-polling."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Re-polling began today at 11 polling booths in Magrahat Paschim Assembly constituency and four booths in the Diamond Harbour constituency in South 24 Parganas district amid heavy security deployment. Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel have been deployed near the polling booth to prevent any disruptions during the voting process.

The BJP has welcomed the EC's decision for re-polling, adding that polling should be taken on more booths of the two assembly segments. 

On the other hand, TMC blamed the BJP for the incidents that led to the re-polling, calling it a devious strategy to "defame" the state.
The re-polling comes after BJP's West Bengal co-incharge, Amit Malviya, alleged that voters were prevented from choosing the party candidate at several polling booths in Falta under the Diamond Harbour constituency during phase two of the Assembly elections in the State.

The BJP has fielded Dipak Kumar Halder against TMC's sitting MLA Panna Lal Halder in Diamond Harbour. They are facing a repeat clash after Panna Lal Halder defeated the BJP candidate in the last elections by a margin of 16,996 (7.6 per cent) votes.

In the Magrahat Paschim constituency, TMC's Samim Ahamed Molla is pitted against BJP's Goursundar Ghosh. The seat has been held by the TMC MLA Gias Uddin Molla since its formation in 2011.

The counting of votes will take place on May 4. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Pakistan
'Pakistani playbook': Internet reacts over ISPR's fake S-400 strike video
Rohit Sharma
IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma play against CSK? MI head coach provides update
mumbai crime news
New twist in Mumbai watermelon death case: Morphine detected in victim
Kagiso Rabada
5 fast bowlers to dismiss Virat Kohli five times or more in T20 cricket
Donald Trump Iran
Trump criticises Iran offer, says US weighing deal vs tougher action
Maharashtra
Ajit Pawar faction may quit Fadnavis-led Mahayuti: NCP-SP's Yugendra Pawar
Anti Drugs
J-K anti-drug crackdown: 147 arrested, Rs 3.7 cr assets attached in Anantnag
Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians' strongest predicted XI for IPL 2026 match against CSK
Labour Day
CM Bhagwant Mann announces 15 percent increase in minimum wages on Labour Day
Bengal Election 2026
BJP will form government in Bengal, repolling to ensure fair voting: MP Rahul