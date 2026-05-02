West Bengal election: Voters in Diamond Harbour say re-polling 'fine'

Voters in Diamond Harbour constituency in West Bengal acknowledged the irregularities with polling on April 29, and stated that re-polling held on Saturday was "fine."

After voting at booth number 117, in Diamond Harbour constituency, a voter told ANI, "It was fine earlier too, it is fine now as well. Such things (re-polling) keep happening. There is no problem."

Another voter at the booth stated, "The machine was malfunctioning the last time. It is fine in the re-polling."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Re-polling began today at 11 polling booths in Magrahat Paschim Assembly constituency and four booths in the Diamond Harbour constituency in South 24 Parganas district amid heavy security deployment. Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel have been deployed near the polling booth to prevent any disruptions during the voting process.

The BJP has welcomed the EC's decision for re-polling, adding that polling should be taken on more booths of the two assembly segments.

On the other hand, TMC blamed the BJP for the incidents that led to the re-polling, calling it a devious strategy to "defame" the state.

The re-polling comes after BJP's West Bengal co-incharge, Amit Malviya, alleged that voters were prevented from choosing the party candidate at several polling booths in Falta under the Diamond Harbour constituency during phase two of the Assembly elections in the State.

The BJP has fielded Dipak Kumar Halder against TMC's sitting MLA Panna Lal Halder in Diamond Harbour. They are facing a repeat clash after Panna Lal Halder defeated the BJP candidate in the last elections by a margin of 16,996 (7.6 per cent) votes.

In the Magrahat Paschim constituency, TMC's Samim Ahamed Molla is pitted against BJP's Goursundar Ghosh. The seat has been held by the TMC MLA Gias Uddin Molla since its formation in 2011.

The counting of votes will take place on May 4.