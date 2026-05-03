West Bengal elections 2026: ‘No room for mischief’ – A look at 3-tier security for counting day

Kolkata: With counting set for Monday (May 4), all eyes are on how votes will be counted and secured in West Bengal. Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal on Sunday (May 4) laid out the preparations, saying the Election Commission (EC) has put in place a tight security system to ensure the process goes smoothly. He said the arrangements cover every stage of counting.

“All arrangements are in place. There is a three-tier security arrangement; our RO (returning officer), ARO (assistant returning officer), counting agents and counting supervisors are all ready; they have undergone training multiple times. There is no possibility of any disruption anywhere, everything will happen as per the rules...200 companies of CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) have been deployed for the counting centres,” he said.

Three layers of security in place

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The EC has deployed a large force to guard counting centres across the state. A total of 200 companies of CAPF have been deployed specifically for this task. Security duties have been divided between the state police, state armed police and CAPF personnel. CCTV cameras have also been installed outside counting halls to keep track of movement in and around the centres.

Agarwal explained how responsibilities have been assigned. “A three-tier security arrangement has been made. The state police, the state armed police and the CAPF will be deployed for security. All security arrangements are in place. CCTV cameras have also been installed outside the hall... All responsibilities have been divided. If there is any negligence, action will be taken. Security forces, the CAPF, everyone has been briefed,” he added.

Clear warning against any disruption

The CEO also made it clear that accountability will rest with officials inside the counting halls. He issued a direct warning that any wrongdoing will not be tolerated.

“All government employees, whether from the central government or the state government, any person inside the counting hall, including the RO, the ARO, if there is any mischief, they will be held responsible... All rules will be followed. Just as voting took place peacefully, the counting will also take place peacefully... I request all political parties, candidates, party agents, the public, everyone that the counting should take place peacefully. There will be no mischief anywhere. Everything will be peaceful,” he said.

Appeal for calm ahead of results

Looking back at the first two phases of polling, which were carried out without major issues, Agarwal urged people to maintain the same approach during counting. He confirmed that meetings have already been held with senior officials, including district magistrates and the director general of police, to prepare for any situation.

“The Election Commission has held a meeting with magistrates, the police, district officials and the Director General of Police. I request the people not to create any unrest, nor allow others to do so. There should be no violence during the counting of votes after the elections in the state. Nothing happened during the polling in the first and second phases. I hope nothing will happen tomorrow as well... My request is to let the counting tomorrow take place peacefully. I assure you that the counting will be transparent. We will monitor it at every level... I request everyone to maintain peace and calm,” he said.

Counting will begin at 8:00 am with postal ballots, followed by counting of EVM votes at 8:30 am. The EC will update results in real time on ECINET and its official election portal.