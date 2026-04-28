West Bengal elections: Can a ‘third option’ break TMC-BJP stronghold? What’s driving the new election push

Kolkata: As West Bengal moves through the early phase of the 2026 Assembly elections, political messaging from the Congress and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) suggests an attempt to open up space beyond the long-standing contest between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The state’s election has largely revolved around this two-way contest. Now, statements from leaders in Kolkata and Mumbai indicate efforts to position a “third option” in the political space.

Congress pushes ‘third option’ pitch

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West Bengal Congress in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir said the voting pattern in the 2016 and 2021 elections was influenced by polarised campaigns, which he believes left limited room for alternative choices.

He said that the “issues of polarisation” used by both the BJP and the TMC no longer hold the same influence and added that the Congress is presenting itself as a fresh political choice, especially for younger voters.

Speaking to ANI, he said earlier elections in 2016 and 2021 saw voters influenced by polarisation, which created a situation where people were not encouraged to consider a third political option. He added that those issues are no longer central to the present political environment.

He also said that the Congress is now offering what he described as a third option for voters in Bengal and urged people to vote after careful consideration. He adding that the party could be a suitable choice for young voters.

AIMIM upbeat on ground response

From Mumbai, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan said the party’s campaign in Bengal has received encouraging response on the ground. He said the party’s outreach efforts have been received positively and claimed that voter engagement during the first phase indicated strong participation.

He added that AIMIM is expecting better results this time and expressed confidence in what he described as “good success” in the state.

Phase-wise voting continues

Polling for the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded on April 27 with a turnout of 93.19 per cent, according to revised data from the Election Commission of India. The commission had earlier reported a turnout of 91.78 per cent.

The second phase of polling is scheduled for April 29, while counting of votes will take place on May 4.

As the election moves into the final phase, the contest is centred around the established rivalry between the TMC and the BJP. At the same time, the Congress and the AIMIM are attempting to position themselves as alternative voices in a political space that has long been defined by a two-party struggle.