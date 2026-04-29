Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3042121https://zeenews.india.com/india/west-bengal-exit-poll-results-2026-live-tmc-congress-bjp-assembly-elections-latest-news-3042121.html
NewsIndiaWest Bengal Exit Poll Results 2026 Live: Anti-incumbency or TMC to continue its reign?
ASSEMBLY ELECTION EXIT POLL 2026

West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2026 Live: Anti-incumbency or TMC to continue its reign?

West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2026 Live Updates: West Bengal voted in two phases for the Assembly Election 2026 to elect 294 MLAs. CM Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is currently ruling in the state, while the BJP is the main opposition. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Apr 29, 2026, 05:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2026 Live: Anti-incumbency or TMC to continue its reign? West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2026 Live Updates (Photo Credit: IANS)

West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2026 Live Updates: West Bengal voted in two phases for its 294 Assembly constituencies, with exit poll results for the 2026 elections set to be announced today. The first phase recorded over 93 per cent voter turnout, significantly higher than the 85.2 per cent turnout in the 2021 Assembly polls. The main contest is between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Votes will be counted on May 4. Follow Exit Polls Result 2026 Live Updates

Alliance in West Bengal Assembly polls

Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) withdrew from its previously announced alliance with former TMC legislator Humayun Kabir and the new political outfit floated by the latter for the West Bengal Assembly polls. This came after a video-cum-audio clip was released by the TMC, where Kabir was reportedly seen making controversial statements with an unidentified person, hinting at making plots to divide the minority votes in the state.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

West Bengal Exit Polls 2026 Results

West Bengal exit poll result 2026 will show a trend on which party may form the government in the state and emerge victorious in the election this year. However, it is noteworthy that the exit poll results make predictions and are not always correct. Thus, the exit polls may or may not indicate the right prospects. 

West Bengal 2021 Exit Polls vs Results

In 2021, almost all exit polls predicted that TMC would win, giving them around 143-155 seats, while BJP was expected to get around 121-134 seats. There are 294 seats in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, and 148 seats are needed for a majority.  TMC won the election by a landslide,  and got 215 seats, while BJP won 77 when the results came out.

West Bengal Poll Review

The Election Commission of India (ECI) informed that no re-poll has been recommended in the state after the completion of scrutiny of the register of voters and other poll-day documents. In West Bengal, scrutiny was conducted on April 24 across the 152 Assembly constituencies that went to polls in the first phase on Thursday. 

The exercise was carried out by returning officers in the presence of general observers and over 600 candidates or their representatives. The poll body stated that the 1,478 candidates in West Bengal were informed in advance about the date, time, and venue of the scrutiny. After the review, no re-poll was recommended in any of the 44,376 polling stations where voting took place in the first phase.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Iran West Asia Conflict
Iran urges world to step in on West Asia war – What it means for oil and you
viral trending
'I love Indian customers': Chinese businesswoman's changed thinking goes viral
Mumbai news
Profiling to attack: Inside Mumbai stabbing horror, disturbing pattern | DNA
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer opens up on criticism that sparked his stunning transformation
UAE Quits OPEC
UAE quits of OPEC: What it means for oil prices, your wallet and power in Gulf
Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians' strongest predicted XI for IPL 2026 match against SRH
World dance day
World Dance Day: Bollywood’s finest dancers who rule the screen
Assembly Election Exit Poll 2026
Exit polls 2026: Before May 4 verdict, Zee News’ Zeenia to drop big clues
Gujarat civic polls
BJP sweeps Gujarat civic polls: 32 years, 72% strike rate, again clear mandate
Kerala murder case
Family feud or darker plot? Kerala mother-son murder case further unravels