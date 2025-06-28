West Bengal: Fourth Accused Arrested In Kolkata Law Student Gang-Rape Case

New Delhi: The Kolkata Police have made a fourth arrest in connection with the rape case of a first year law student at South Calcutta Law College. The guard of the college, identified as Pinaki Banerjee, a 55-year-old, has also been taken into custody.

Kolkata police told ANI, "Guard of the Law College, Pinaki Banerjee (55) has also been arrested in the case."

According to FIR, a 24-year-old woman alleged that she was raped in her college's guard room on June 15. According to her report, the main accused repeatedly assaulted and threatened her while two other men watched. She claimed the college gate was locked and the security guard was kept outside during the incident.

The three individuals arrested earlier have been identified as Monojit Mishra (31), who works as a staff member at the college, and two students, Zaib Ahmed (19) and Pramit Mukherjee (20). They were presented before the additional chief judicial magistrate’s court in Alipore and have been remanded to police custody until July 1.

(More details are awaited)