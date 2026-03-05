NewsIndiaBREAKING | West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose resigns: End of high-stakes tussle with Mamata Banerjee?
BREAKING | West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose resigns: End of high-stakes tussle with Mamata Banerjee?
West Bengal Governor Dr. CV Ananda Bose has resigned from his post in New Delhi. From the RG Kar outrage to the University deadlock, explore the reasons behind the sudden exit and the brewing constitutional vacuum in Kolkata.
In a dramatic development that has sent ripples through the political corridors of West Bengal, Governor Dr. C.V. Ananda Bose has officially resigned from his post. The sudden departure comes amidst a period of high-stakes legal and political tension between the Raj Bhavan and the State Secretariat.
